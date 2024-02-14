Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational 2024 tee times, Riviera history, caddie and more
How to Watch Tiger Woods at Genesis Invitational: Tee Times, Everything to Know
- What time does Tiger Woods play at The Genesis Invitational? Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
- Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational History: Starts, finishes at Riviera
- Who is Tiger Woods' caddie at the 2024 Genesis Invitational?
- Will Tiger Woods make the cut this week at The Genesis Invitational?
- How to watch Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational: Live streams, TV Info
- When was the last time Tiger Woods played on the PGA Tour?
- How did Tiger Woods get in the 2024 Genesis Invitational, a signature event?
Tiger Woods is back on the PGA Tour this week for the 2024 Genesis Invitational, his first event in more than 10 months outside of the limited-field exhibition-esque Hero World Challenge in December. He hosts this event at famed Riviera Country Club every year, but this will be the second year in a row that he's played it.
It's exciting for golf fans to simply have Tiger Woods back in their lives, but even better for it to be at one of the best tracks on the PGA Tour with Riviera. Fans have flocked to watch Tiger, both on the course and on TV, for more than two decades now, and The Genesis Invitational will be no different.
So when does Tiger tee off this week? How can you watch his rounds at The Genesis? Who is his new caddie? What is his history at Riviera? We've got you covered with all of this and much more.
What time does Tiger Woods play at The Genesis Invitational? Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
Here's a look at Tiger Woods' tee times for Rounds 1 and 2 on Thursday and Friday, respectively, at The Genesis Invitational where he will be grouped with Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.
Round/Date
Tiger Woods Group Tee Time
Round 1 - Thursday, Feb. 15
12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT
Round 2 - Friday, Feb. 16
2:54 p.m. ET/11:54 a.m. PT
Woods will be in the early/late tee time split. Given the number of injuries that he's dealt with in recent years and the fact that he's ultimately returning from injury at this event, the bit of extra recovery time should prove beneficial for Tiger.
Tiger Woods Genesis Invitational History: Starts, finishes at Riviera
Year at Genesis Invitational/Riviera
Tiger Woods' Finishing Position
1992
Missed Cut
1993
Missed Cut
1997
20th
1999
2nd
2000
18th
2001
13th
2003
5th
2004
7th
2005
13th
2006
Withdrew
2018
Missed Cut
2019
15th
2020
68th
2023
45th
Tiger Woods has been the host of The Genesis Invitational since 2017 and has played the event four times since then. However, Tiger has never won this event among his 82 PGA Tour victories over the course of his storied career. His best finish was a runner-up showing back in 1999, but he also only has three Top 10 finishes in his 14 starts, which is equal to the number of missed cuts he's had at Riviera Country Club.
It should be noted, however, that his missed cuts in 1992 and 1993 were when he was 16 and 17 years old and still an amateur. Most recently, though, Woods made the cut and finished T45 in the 2023 Genesis Invitational.
Who is Tiger Woods' caddie at the 2024 Genesis Invitational?
Tiger Woods will have a new caddie as he returns to the PGA Tour at The Genesis Invitational as Lance Bennett will be on his bag at Riviera. Last year amid Tiger's surgery and inability to play, he gave longtime caddie Joe LaCava the chance to work on someone else's bag, eventually landing to work with Patrick Cantlay. Meanwhile, Woods had friend Rob McNamara as a caddie at the Hero World Challenge in December. So the change to Bennett appears more permanent.
Bennett has been a pro caddie since 2003 and has worked with Matt Kuchar, Sungjae Im, Davis Riley and several LPGA Tour players in his career.
Will Tiger Woods make the cut this week at The Genesis Invitational?
There is a cut at the limited-field Genesis Invitational with the Top 50 and ties along with anyone within 10 shots of the lead after 36 holes. So fans are wondering if Tiger Woods will make that cut. As of right now, he is slightly favored to do so, listed as a -125 favorite to make the cut on DraftKings Sportsbook. However, it is slim odds as he's -110 to miss the cut on DraftKings as well.
How to watch Tiger Woods at The Genesis Invitational: Live streams, TV Info
Tiger Woods will be one of the PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ Featured Groups for both Rounds 1 and 2 before the cut is made. He will also be heavily featured on the TV broadcasts for the week with most every shot shown. Golf Channel has the coverage from 4-8 p.m. ET on Thursday and Friday along with 1-3 p.m. ET on Saturday and Sunday. CBS will have the coverage on Saturday and Sunday for the conclusion of rounds, from 3-7 p.m. ET on Saturday and from 3-6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
When was the last time Tiger Woods played on the PGA Tour?
It's been more than 10 months since Tiger Woods played an event on the PGA Tour calendar, last playing at The Masters in 2023 which began on April 6. He withdrew from that tournament and then underwent surgery that sidelined him until the Hero World Challenge, which is not an official PGA Tour event.
Since The Masters isn't technically a PGA Tour event either, the last time Tiger played on the PGA Tour was at The Genesis Invitational in 2023 from Feb. 16-19.
How did Tiger Woods get in the 2024 Genesis Invitational, a signature event?
One curiosity is that this is a signature event on the 2024 PGA Tour calendar. That means there are strict qualifications for the Top 50 in the FedEx Cup race from last season, the Top 10 from the Fall Swing standings, and five more qualifiers from recent play. So how in the world did Tiger Woods, who hasn't played in almost a year, get into the field?
Beyond this being his event and him being Tiger Woods, some signature events are afforded sponsor's exemptions. The Genesis Invitational has five, one of which is what Tiger is using. The other four included in this are Will Zalatoris (who missed most of 2023 with an injury), Gary Woodland (who is returning from having a brain tumor removed), Adam Scott (former winner at Riviera), and Chase Johnson (Charlie Sifford Memorial Exemption)