Tiger Woods shot tracker, Genesis Invitational: Live shot-by-shot updates for Round 1
Golf fans everywhere are rightfully celebrating as The Genesis Invitational in 2024 marks the return of Tiger Woods to the PGA Tour. After more than 10 months away -- not including his run at the Hero World Challenge back in December -- The Cat is back out there with the best in the world at one of the best courses in the world: Riviera Country Club.
This, of course, is the event that Tiger hosts on the PGA Tour annually out in Pacific Palisades, CA near Los Angeles, but it's also got some history for Woods. He played on the PGA Tour first as a 16-year-old amateur back in 1992. Perhaps even more than that, though, the competitive streak in Woods has to shine through a bit given that he's never won at The Genesis Inviational or Riviera in 14 career starts.
Anyone expecting a win as Tiger tees off on Thursday, Feb. 15 for the first round is probably setting themselves up for a bit of disappointment if we're being honest. However, fans are excited to see Woods out on the course and hopefully looking much healthier after the ankle surgery he underwent following withdrawing from The Masters. Reports from on the ground at Riviera have been positive.
But what will the results be when he gets on the course once again for tournament golf on the PGA Tour? We can't wait to see, and we'll keep you updated through every shot and every hole with our Tiger Woods tracker for the first round of the 2024 Genesis Invitational, sprinkling in some highlights as well.
Tiger shot tracker: Live hole-by-hole updates from Genesis Invitational Round 1
Tiger Woods teed off at 12:25 p.m. ET/9:25 a.m. PT playing alongside Justin Thomas and Gary Woodland.
Hole No. 1 (Par 5, 498 yards)
- Shot 1: Tiger got his round started off the first tee hitting a strong fade that overcooked left to right just a bit, ending up 299 yards out in the right rough.
- Shot 2: Woods had a sketchy lie in the rough, hitting a 5-wood out of there to blast it up to the rough right of the green on the Par 5.
- Shot 3: Great shot from the rough from a good lie about 70 feet away, Woods flopped it up near the hole to 3 feet, 8 inches for birdie.
- Shot 4: Birdie! Woods converted the up and down to get the birdie. Round 1 Score: -1
Hole No. 2 (Par 4, 480 yards)
- Shot 1: Much better drive off of No. 2 with the fade again, cutting it off the right edge of the fairway into the middle for a 307-yard tee shot, leaving him 174 yards to the hole.
- Shot 2: After a nice drive, Woods hung his uphill approach out to the right and ended up in the short grass to the right of the green, a little more than 50 feet from the hole.
- Shot 3: It wasn't the best contact on this little pitch/chip, which led to a little more run out and a tough 15-footer left to save par.
- Shot 4: Woods missed just to the left of the hole, leaving a tap-in for bogey.
- Shot 5: Bogey Round 1 Score: E
Hole No. 3 (Par 4, 448 yards)
- Shot 1: Another drive a little overcooked and going too far right, landing 270 yards from the tee on the cart path. 173 yards left to the hole.
- Shot 2: From a less-than-favorable position, Woods did his best to save something and put his approach in the front right bunker next to the green, left with 20-ish yards to the hole.
- Shot 3: Phenomenal bunker shot that had eyes for the hole. It rolled right past the left edge and left him 6 feet, 2 inches for par.
- Shot 4: Seemingly lined up to play more break than was there, he put it out too far right for a narrow miss.
- Shot 5: Bogey. Round 1 Score: +1
Hole No. 4 (Par 3, 233 yards)
- Shot 1: Woods showed off his course knowledge, playing his tee shot on the Par 3 to the right portion of the green that slopes down to a left hole location. 15 feet, 5 inches for birdie.
- Shot 2: Birdie! A beautiful roll right in the heart of the cup. Round 1 Score: E
Hole No. 5 (Par 4, 427 yards)
- Shot 1: Taking a 3-wood off of the tee on the shorter Par 4, Woods hit a beautiful shot off the tee that curled effortlessly to the left side of the fairway. 152 yards to the hole remaining.
- Shot 2: Woods capitalized on a great tee shot to hit a stick of an approach shot. 8 feet, 8 inches for birdie.
- Shot 3: He couldn't convert the good birdie look, running it past the hole.
- Shot 4: Par made. Round 1 Score: E
Hole No. 6 (Par 3, 181 yards)
- Shot 1: Tiger is dialed on approach. Another great shot into the green, leaving himself 14 feet, 5 inches for birdie.
- Shot 2: Birdie! He pours it in the cup to move back under-par for the round. Round 1 Score: -1
Hole No. 7 (Par 4, 398 yards)
- Shot 1: Taking less than driver again off the tee, an easy fairway finder 259 yards out. He has 136 yards remaining to the hole.