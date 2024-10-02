The Tigers are set to become America’s team this October
By Quinn Everts
They weren't supposed to be here, and they know it... they just don't seem to care. The Detroit Tigers had a one-in-a-million chance to make the playoffs in August — that's barely an exaggeration — but A.J. Hinch's team is now one win away from a trip to the ALDS. If they haven't earned the tag "America's Team" yet, they're awfully close.
A run through the American League playoffs would vault them even higher up on the fan-favorite team rankings, especially because that run would include a series win over the Houston Astros (which Detroit can clinch today) and also likely include a matchup with the New York Yankees, the current AL favorite to reach the World Series. Detroit playing both Houston and New York would be two ultimate David vs. Goliath matchups. No offense to Cleveland (truly, no offense — the Guardians are a dangerous team in their own right) but they're actually too likable to be part of the Tigers Cinderella story, even though Detroit would have to play the Guards in the ALDS.
Tigers are succeeding despite mediocre team offense
Detroit is the definition of making it worth with what you got. Aside from likely AL CY Young winner Tarik Skubal, who dominated the Astros on Tuesday with six shutout innings, the Tigers don't have a superstar (though 23-year-old Riley Greene might be on that track.) No Tiger hit 25 home runs or batted in 75 RBIs this season.
As a team, Detroit finished the regular season 23rd in batting average, 24th in home runs, 28th in OBP, 22nd in slugging, and 24th in OPS. They are saved often by stellar pitching, as Detroit is third in ERA, second in WHIP, and fifth in batting average against. Detroit's bullpen — which has thrown the most innings of all MLB bullpens by a comfortable margin — is fifth in ERA.
So, the power of friendship is an important part of this Tigers run, but an elite bullpen and top-end ace don't hurt, either. A weird, somewhat imbalanced team like this is exactly the type of squad the country can get behind, especially when the teams in their way are postseason juggernauts like the Astros, who have made seven straight ALCS. The Tigers, meanwhile, hadn't won a playoff game since 2013 until last night's thrilling 3-1 victory in Houston. Baseball is a game of timing, and the Tigers timed their magical run as well as possible. They hit a stride and are riding a monstrous wave of momentum into their first postseason in over a decade.
Detroit is having a moment
It's not just the Tigers who are putting on for Detroit right now, as the Lions improved to 3-1 with a historic win against the Seahawks on Monday night and a (literally) flawless performance from Jared Goff, who made sure to give a shoutout to his fellow Detroiters after a press conference this week.