Timberwolves reward HC Chris Finch with contract extension
By Lior Lampert
The Minnesota Timberwolves have rewarded head coach Chris Finch with a contract extension after guiding them to arguably their most impressive season in franchise history.
Finch and the Wolves have agreed on a four-year deal that ensures the marriage continues through the 2027-28 campaign, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday:
Timberwolves reward HC Chris Finch with contract extension
As Wojnarowski points out, Minnesota has reached the playoffs in three consecutive seasons under Finch, including a trip to the Western Conference Finals this year.
The Timberwolves posted their best win-loss record (56-26) in two decades en route to their first and only other appearance in the NBA's final four since. Finch ruptured his right patellar tendon during Minnesota's postseason run and required surgery. Even a devastating injury couldn't keep him away from the team -- he led the team's practice only one day after his procedure.
Against all odds, Finch has proven the frontcourt duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert can succeed despite many questioning the on-court fit. Moreover, he has been instrumental in the rapid and continuous ascension of budding two-way All-NBA wing Anthony Edwards.
Minnesota has become a defensive juggernaut with Finch at the helm. This season, they finished first in the NBA in defensive rating (109.0) and opponent points per game (106.5). Gobert earned Defensive Player of the Year honors for anchoring the best unit in basketball.
Finch, 54, finished third in the 2023-24 Coach of the Year voting and has earned consideration for the award in two of the past three seasons. He was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for October and November, thanks to the Wolves getting out to a blistering 14-4 start.
Despite an ongoing ownership dispute, the Timberwolves brass view Finch as an integral long-term piece of their future, evidenced by their new pact.
"Chris [Finch] is a wonderful coach and even better person," Timberwolves president of basketball operations Tim Connelly said in an announcement on Monday. "Under his guidance, the team improved every year -- he's the perfect leader for our organization."