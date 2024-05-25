Timeline for Donovan Mitchell contract decision revealed
The entire NBA is waiting on whether Donovan Mitchell will sign an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers. The offer might come right when the offseason begins.
Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on The Hoop Collective that the Cavaliers will present a four-year, $208 million extension offer after the NBA Finals.
With this in mind, the Cavs will likely have an answer on Mitchell's future before the NBA draft on June 26.
This comes as Cleveland will likely trade one of Mitchell or Darius Garland. The fit between the two starting guards showcased both of their poor defensive abilities and shortcomings at the NBA level.
The Cavaliers are coming off a gentlemen's sweep at the hands of the Boston Celtics in the second round. They then fired their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was reportedly unpopular in the locker room. While appearing supportive of the head coach publicly, Mitchell seemingly disliked playing under the head coach as he was very hands-on.
As the Cavs start to make the entire franchise more Mitchell-friendly, it's worth wondering if Mitchell will make it worth their while.
Will Donovan Mitchell re-sign with the Cavaliers?
At this point, it's hard to know whether Mitchell will fully commit to the Cavs by signing a long-term extension. Still, Cleveland will likely be doing anything to keep Mitchell in town. This includes making sure that the roster gets a little older via trades or some other manner.
While Mitchell could want a short-term extension, the Cavaliers may offer the star a long-term extension after dealing with the long-term headaches that incurred during the second LeBron James era. Yes, Koby Altman was the general manager at the tail-end of the second Lebron era, but it has been reported that long-term owner Dan Gilbert has taken more control of the team's personal decisions.
Even if Mitchell stays with the Cavs this offseason, the franchise will likely trade Darius Garland, looking for a veteran-led package in return for the one-time All-Star.
With a timeline revealed for Mitchell's contract decision with the Cavs, one of the offseason's biggest storylines has gotten a likely release date.