Titans' biggest free-agency mistakes and how to fix them in the NFL draft
The Tennessee Titans have made some big — and questionable — moves since the start of NFL free agency.
From the acquisitions of wide receiver Calvin Ridley to running back Tony Pollard, the Tennessee Titans are clearly undergoing some major negotiations to bring the franchise back to relevancy.
With over ten new contracts thus far, one can’t help but question some of the decisions the Titans have made with free agency this year.
Let’s break down these free agency mistakes, and how the Titans can potentially fix them in the upcoming NFL draft.
Kenneth Murray Jr., LB
Kenneth Murray Jr., a former linebacker with the LA Chargers, has reportedly agreed to an $18 million, two-year contract with the Tennessee Titans. Murray Jr.’s tumultuous time with the Chargers resulted in their denial to renew his contract this year.
While he definitely has the potential to be an asset to the Titans with his explosive play and range, the decision to sign Murray Jr. raises more questions regarding how he will fit in with this team’s front seven. He will definitely have a lot to prove with the Titans next season.
Potential Fix: UTEP’s Tyrice Knight is a potential fix to the Titans’ Kenneth Murray Jr. problem. While not at the forefront of the incoming linebacker conversation, Knight had an impressive performance at the NFL combine and has proven to be a strong and–more importantly–consistent player, which is what Tennessee will need to balance Kenneth Murray Jr.’s somewhat unpredictable style of play.
Chidobe Awuzie, CB
Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie signed with the Tennessee Titans under a three-year contract.
Awuzie is a proven player with veteran experience, so it is understandable that the Titans would seek him out after losing former CB Sean Murphy-Bunting to the Cardinals during free agency. What is questionable about this decision is that Awuzie’s best days may be behind him at 29 years old and seven years in the NFL. Considering his recent ACL injury, Awuzie’s success with the Titans remains up in the air.
Potential Fix: Nate Wiggins, Clemson CB, has a certain athleticism and competitiveness that places him as a standout contender to be a starter with the Titans. With a strong performance at the NFL combine projecting him to be a starter within his first two years in the league, Wiggins could be, at the very least, a reliable backup for Awuzie in the event he falls victim to another injury.
Saadiq Charles, OG
The Tennessee Titans have agreed to a one-year deal with guard Saadiq Charles. Now, the decision to sign Charles on for just one year makes sense but not much else about this contract does.
Aside from the fact that the Titans now have several players all essentially competing for just a few starting positions on their offensive line, Charles has a rocky history with injuries that have continuously interrupted his five years in the NFL. This decision shows the Titans’ focus on strengthening their offensive line, but it is unclear how signing Charles will accomplish that, given the fact that he might not even be a starter next season.
Potential Fix: What the Titans really need here is to figure out the situation with their left tackle if they want to maximize the potential of their already-packed offensive line. The Tennessee Titans have confirmed talks with Notre Dame OT Joe Alt ahead of the 2024 NFL draft, who would be a solid addition to this team.
The 2024 NFL draft will take place April 25-27. In the meantime, the Titans have some major decisions to make regarding how they will use their eight picks to continue restructuring, and potentially fix their free-agency mishaps.