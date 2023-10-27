Titans have prime opportunity to figure out if they need to draft yet another QB
With Ryan Tannehill unable to play for the Tennessee Titans, it will be Will Levis and Malik Willis in Week 8's home game vs. Arthur Smith's Atlanta Falcons. Expect for this one to be so low-scoring.
By John Buhler
In a game that might be unwatchable for some, keep your eyes peeled on this Week 8 matchup in Nashville between the Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans. Not only is this former Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith's return to The Music City, but it could be the game that decides what new Tennessee general manager Ran Carthon wants to do to Mike Vrabel's reeling AFC South franchise.
This has everything to do with the health of Titans starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill. With him being ruled out for Sunday's home game vs. Atlanta, it will be two unproven professional signal-callers getting reps for the Titans. Yes, we are going to see Will Levis and Malik Willis play snaps in this game. Levis is probably getting the start, but Willis has played more in this Tennessee offense before.
Levis is the former Penn State transfer who started a ton of games in the SEC for Kentucky. His down final season in Lexington without Liam Coen calling the plays led to him being a second-round pick by Tennessee this past spring. Willis is a former transfer quarterback too. He initially played for Auburn before making a name for himself at Liberty. He was a third-round pick by the Titans back in 2022...
Vrabel met with the media Friday, saying that we will see both Levis and Willis play snaps on Sunday.
If one, or both, play well for the Titans, then Tennessee might have something. If not, they are toast...
Let's discuss the significance of this southeastern NFL game for both teams, Atlanta and Tennessee.
Sunday is a great opportunity for Tennessee Titans to evaluate their QBs
For Tennessee, this feels like Tannehill's final year as the Titans starter. He reinvented himself after flailing with the Miami Dolphins previously, but he has not been the same player since Smith left Nashville for Atlanta. As for Levis and Willis, they are right around as talented as Falcons starter Desmond Ridder, a guy Atlanta took over the hometown product in Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft.
I think for Atlanta, a win on the road in Nashville does wonders for this improving NFC South team. Atlanta eked out a narrow one last weekend on the road against division rival Tampa Bay to improve to 4-3 and sit atop the highest perch in arguably the worst division in football. A second-straight road win would be mighty impressive, especially with it being over Smith's former team and mentor of his.
As for Tennessee, if neither Levis or Willis can do much of anything against this strong Falcons defense, it might be time to blow this thing up. Vrabel is a damn good coach, so he should stay in Nashville, no matter what happens this year and next. I think what this game could signify is that Tennessee could be thrust in the quarterback draft conversation for someone like a Drake Maye.
Tennessee using at least a day-two pick on quarterbacks in three straight drafts is a huge problem.