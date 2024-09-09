T.J. Watt reveals secret weapons that gave Steelers an edge in Atlanta
By Scott Rogust
The Pittsburgh Steelers couldn't have hoped for a better Week 1. Even with the uncertainty surrounding who would get the start at quarterback, the Steelers defeated the Atlanta Falcons 18-10. Quarterback Justin Fields played safe football, and the defense did the rest, making Week 1 miserable for Kirk Cousins.
T.J. Watt showed throughout the game that he is still the top pass rusher in the game after recording four tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble. Watt probably would have had two forced fumbles and two sacks, had the referees not called him for a controversial offsides penalty. Regardless, Watt was a force to be reckoned with.
ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio said that Watt told him after the game that the Steelers fans at Mercedes Benz Stadium played a big role in the defense's success. Watt said Steelers fans were so loud, that the Falcons, the home team, had to use a silent count!
Watt also told Florio that he spotted a "golden nugget" during film study that helped him with "perfect timing" to get to the quarterback.
T.J. Watt credits secret weapons for defensive dominance in Week 1 win
The Steelers fanbase is one of the largest in the NFL. Much like the Dallas Cowboys, the Steelers know that their fans travel well. But to take home field advantage way from the Falcons in Week 1 is an incredible feat. So much so, that the Falcons offense had to use a silent count!
Plus, he was able to spot something that allowed him to time up his rushing the quarterback. The one that was a bit too perfect was called back for offsides.
Cousins struggled in his Falcons debut. On 25 pass attempts, Cousins threw 16 completions for just 155 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. Those two interceptions resulted in six points for the Steelers.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about this win, is that Pittsburgh's offense didn't put any points on the board. All 18 points were scored by kicker Craig Boswell, who made all six field goal attempts, including a long of 57-yards.
Pittsburgh's defense, as a whole, seven quarterback hits, five defended passes, three tackles for loss, and two sacks.
Next up for Watt and the Steelers defense is the Denver Broncos, who lost 26-20 to the Seattle Seahawks. We'll see how Broncos rookie Bo Nix fares, who looked lost in his debut, averaged 3.3 yards per pass and threw two costly interceptions. Plus the Steelers will be on the road in Denver. Let's see if there will be a takeover at Empower Field at Mile High.