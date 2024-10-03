TMI, Rap Sheet? NFL insider describes the sudsy way he broke the Davante Adams trade request
By Austen Bundy
News waits for nobody and we appreciate the hard work and sacrifices journalists do to bring us the news each and every day.
However, sometimes there are a couple of things the news can wait for — particularly Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams' desire to be traded out of Las Vegas.
For NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he was willing to go the extra mile — or the extra gallon — to make sure he broke the story. He told the Good Morning Football crew on Tuesday that he was in the shower when he got word of Adams' trade request and still found the crucial minutes to get a quick post off on X.
"You get news when you get news," Rapoport reasoned as his co-hosts, baffled, peppered him with questions over his rationale.
"Someone else could get [the story]," he continued. "People need to know the news ... they gotta know the news."
For once in his professional life, TMI, Rap Sheet?
From what I can gather, this is the X post we can infer Rap Sheet sent from his sudsy office on Monday.
You know, he's not wrong. In the industry Rapoport excels in, if he waits that extra 10 minutes to shower that's another 10 minutes a competitor like ESPN's Adam Schefter or The 33rd Team's Ari Meirov could get wind of the story and break it on their own profiles.
It's an eat-or-be-eaten business and Rapoport has continually shown he's one of the best. Dare we say it, the Woj to Schefter's Shams?
But I think given the human circumstances surrounding the situation, nobody would've faulted him for being just a few minutes late to this story. Or, and here's a thought, maybe don't broadcast the fact you were in the shower when you sent the post.
Rap Sheet has probably gained respect in some journalistic circles and maybe lost a bit in others but either way that doesn't change the fact he's one of the best.