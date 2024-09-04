Toasty Buns: College football coaches already on the hot seat in Week 2
By Austen Bundy
We're two weeks into the college football season (if you count Week 0) and already the temperature is turning up on some high-profile sideline bosses.
Week 2 will be critical get-right moments for these programs — some who need any semblance of progress because they won't be sniffing the playoff this season, and some who will need a playoff appearance to just make it to next year.
Figure it out, soon
Brian Kelly — No. 18 LSU (0-1)
The Tigers are now 0-3 in season-openers under Brian Kelly and that stat isn't helped by the fact that they were already 0-2 in Ed Orgeron's final years. A Heisman-winning quarterback last year in Jayden Daniels eased the pressure for Kelly just a tad, especially after only posting a 10-3 record and missing the SEC championship game. A similar result in 2024 might not get him fired but it sure will get administrators wondering if he's the man to continue leading the program.
Dabo Swinney - No. 25 Clemson (0-1)
Swinney isn't getting fired this year (or ever) but if his stubborn tendencies regarding the transfer portal persist, he'll have to start devising an exit strategy. College football has evolved and left Swinney (and his legacy) behind as evidenced by Clemson's 34-3 thumping by No. 1 Georgia. Two national championships can only buy him so much good will from the university and fans. It may not be long until he "retires" in a less ceremonious fashion than Alabama's Nick Saban.
You're on your last chance
Billy Napier - Florida (0-1)
It's a wonder Napier wasn't fired on the spot after getting embarrassed by in-state rival Miami 41-17 and then blaming the loss on his own fans for contributing to the loss. Napier has an 11-14 record since being hired in 2021, so far, a worse tenure than his predecessor Dan Mullen who only had one losing record in four seasons in Gainesville. Anything worse than a bowl game victory for Napier and administrators won't be able to take anymore buyer's remorse.
Mike Norvell - Florida State (0-2)
Following up an undefeated season (playoff snub or not) by laying two season-opening eggs is not exactly the kind of progression a top program can afford in this new era of college football. Despite a 31-19 record, Norvell's lack of playoff appearances over five seasons looks eerily similar to the final days of the Jimbo Fisher era. He won't make it to the playoff this year again but regrouping and making a run at the ACC title game could give him a lifeline going into 2025.
Was warm, getting cooler
Ryan Day - No. 2 Ohio State (1-0)
Day is under the worst kind of pressure — championship or bust. Losing three straight years to dreaded rival Michigan (who went on to win a national title at Ohio State's expense last year) certainly doesn't help in Columbus. This year, Ohio State's $20 million roster looks primed to quell doubts and finally get one back when the Wolverines visit in November — likely a game that could seal a top four spot for the Buckeyes in the playoff. However, the same sword dangles above Day — win it all or you're out of here, 56-8 record be damned.
James Franklin - No. 8 Penn State (1-0)
If the new 12-team playoff wasn't debuting this season then Franklin would've been sitting in the previous category. No team would've made more hypothetical 12-team playoffs than Penn State over the last decade based on final AP polls. A strong start this year at West Virginia (hardly a pushover) shows Franklin still has what it takes to coach a national title contender in a stacked Big Ten that just added four of the best teams the Pac-12 had to offer. An appearance in this year's playoff will keep him firmly in State College but after that, Franklin will need to find a way to actually bring back Penn State's first title since Ronald Reagan was president.