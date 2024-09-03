Billy Napier resorts to belittling Florida fans who are critical of his failure
By Lior Lampert
Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier continues to dig his grave deeper following the humbling defeat against the Miami Hurricanes.
When you thought it couldn't get worse, it did, with Napier going viral for losing to a water bottle during his postgame press conference. Meanwhile, he found a way to top that via his latest media stunt, ridiculing the fan base for holding him accountable.
"I think we got to become a more consistent team, and we have to execute better," Napier told reporters. "If we can focus on those things and not necessarily what some guy in his basement is saying in rural central Florida on social media, then we got a chance to get better, right?"
Despite addressing the elephant in the room and saying that the Gators need to be more fundamentally sound, Napier roasted Florida supporters. How does that make sense? Are they responsible for ensuring the team is ready on game day? Frankly, his comments are out of pocket and a low blow.
Ultimately, the joke is on Napier, considering he couldn't even clap back at dissatisfied fans correctly. As Paul Finebaum pointed out on ESPN's Get Up: "They don’t have basements in Florida. It’s too close to the water."
"So Billy [Napier], know your geography, my friend," Finebaum stated to cap off his dismantling of the Gators coach.
Napier and the Florida football squad are getting it from all angles. From the sideline general's predecessor Dan Mullen's victory lap to Miami quarterback Cam Ward -- they can't catch a break.
Moreover, the implications of the Canes thrashing the Gators may go beyond the results on the gridiron, costing Florida some potential recruits. But that's what happens when you have such a poor showing in the home-opening contest in The Swamp versus an in-state rival.
Somehow, the vibes in Gainsville keep getting worse, which can't bode well for Napier. His tenure with the program seems like a ticking time bomb, and his egregious remarks underscore the angst he's presumably feeling.
The target on Napier's back grows with each passing day. Florida has yet to post a winning campaign under his guidance and is ostensibly trending in that direction in 2024.