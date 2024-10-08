Today we learned Giancarlo Stanton would lose foot race to 320-pound Saints D-lineman
Sometimes, different sports come together to create a beautiful moment. On Monday night, the timing between an interception for the New Orleans Saints and an inning-ending double-play against the New York Yankees couldn't have been more perfect.
Around the same time clips of Saints defensive lineman Khalen Saunders returning an interception popped up on Twitter, clips of Giancarlo Stanton failing to make it to first base in time to avoid a double play also flooded timelines.
Saunders is a 6-foot-1, 320-pound defensive lineman. Stanton is a 6-foot-6, 245-pound designated hitter. You can't tell me Saunders couldn't beat Stanton in a foot race.
Khalen Saunders' surprising quickness highlight Giancarlo Stanton's lack of it
There are a couple obvious observations to make. First, Saunders can run! Dudes with that kind of size shouldn't be able to churn their legs that quickly. Normally, you'd yell at a defensive lineman for even taking a pick out of the endzone. But Saunders? Hey, if you can run like that and pick up 35 yards, you do you!
Second, Stanton is slow! Someone better at math than I am could do the math but my guess is Saunders might be able to run 40 feet at least as fast, if not faster than the Yankees powerhouse.
Why is Stanton that slow? He has dealt with hamstring injuries in his career. So maybe his body just can't handle going into full stride. Who knows? What we do know is Stanton's lack of speed opens up the door for frustrating double plays like he hit into on Monday.
This particular double play came in the bottom of the eighth with the Yankees trailing 4-1. Jazz Chisholm would have been due up next, and he hit a home run when he came to the plate in the ninth. Obviously, we can't assume what would have happened if he'd gotten an at-bat in the eight but the timing of the double play was certainly unfortunate either way.
Fans were furious with Stanton on Saturday because of a similar play. He grounded into a double play and couldn't beat the throw to first. At least New York got out of that game with a win.
This time Yankees went on to lose 4-2, allowing the Royals to even up the series at one win apiece.