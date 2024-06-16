Tom Brady's broadcasting career has a twist with surprising debut date
By Mark Powell
The GOAT is heading to the broadcast booth during the NFL season, as we all know by now. Tom Brady will make his NFL debut Week 1 for FOX, but football-loving audiences will have a chance to get used to his broadcast style before then.
There is no natural transition from the playing field to the broadcast booth. Tony Romo made it look easy for about one season, calling out audibles live on the airwaves. However, even Romo has struggled since then. The game passes the even the best players by eventually, and at that point they must rely on their instincts, preparations and general knowledge of the game. Romo's magic trick gone awry is proof of that.
Brady should look great in Year 1. He's the best quarterback of all-time, after all, and has been critical of the current crop of starting QBs around the league, as well as offensive coaches. Brady isn't shy to share his opinions, even if those opinions have more to do with his standards than the league itself.
When will Tom Brady make his broadcasting debut?
TB12's broadcasting debut won't come for the NFL. Instead, Brady will receive the benefit of a warm-up in what's essentially become the NFL's minor leagues, the UFL. Brady is excited to give his opinion on the game he loves.
Brady himself is excited to bring his insight to every fan.
"I have a high expectation how the game is supposed to be played and how it needs to be coached, how it needs to be officiated," Brady said. "I want to see the game grow; I want to see the game succeed; I want to see it better than ever. How can I play a role in impacting that?...I can give my opinion, and if people want to listen, great, but if they don't, that's OK. But I only have the best intentions for what I'm about to undertake and I love the group of teammates that I'm undertaking it with."
Brady will be judged for those opinions, as he should. But he's as informed as they comes.