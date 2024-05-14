Tom Brady takes shot at Dak Prescott during broadcasting debut announcement
By Lior Lampert
FOX wasted no time throwing Tom Brady into the fire to begin his post-playing career as a broadcaster, assigning him to call the Week 1 clash between the Dallas Cowboys and Cleveland Browns, which will undoubtedly command a massive audience. But the legendary quarterback appears to be soaking it all in and relishing his transition to the booth based on his reaction to the news on Monday during the media company's annual upfront presentation.
Brady took the stage alongside NFL Hall of Famer and fellow Fox analyst Michael Strahan, where the latter informed him that he is going to make his broadcasting debut with Kevin Burkhardt on Sept. 8, when "America's Team" travels to Cleveland to kick off their season against the Browns, to which the former responded by taking a light-hearted jab at Cowboys franchise signal-caller Dak Prescott.
“Obviously, having the Cowboys on is a huge draw, as America’s team,” Brady told Strahan. “That’s going to get a little hard for me to say that all the time. I understand. They were the competition for a long time, but in this new role, I know the Cowboys, how important they are to this network. They've got great storylines," he added before delivering a stray to Prescott.
"Dak Prescott, let's see if he can finally come through. One of the great defensive players," Brady said before stopping himself as the crowd laughed along to ponder the question: "Did that just slip out?"
Shots fired. That must sting for Prescott, who continues to guide the Cowboys to remarkable regular season success only to fall short repeatedly in the playoffs. Even after a breakout campaign that saw him finish as the runner-up to MVP Lamar Jackson and lead the league in completions (410) and touchdown passes (36), Brady couldn't help himself.
If this tidbit was any indication, Brady has a chance to be equally as incredible of a broadcaster/analyst and television personality as he was a football player.