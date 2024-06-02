Tommy Pham has NSFW fighting words after starting drama in White Sox loss
By Mark Powell
Tommy Pham is a man of the people, and potentially belongs in UFC or WWE once his baseball days are behind him, depending if you believe his veiled threats are sincere. In Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Pham was thrown out at home on a routine play. Pham appeared to be out of the baseline on the play itself, and didn't take kindly to a tag from Milwaukee catcher William Contreras.
The White Sox don't have much to play for this years besides their pride, and Pham did just that. The 36-year-old was forcefully held back by his own coaches and the umpires to ensure he didn't start another benches-clearing incident. This is far from the first time Pham has been at the center of controversy, as he once slapped Joc Pederson pregame in a fight over fantasy football. He was suspended eight games as a result, and should be punished for Sunday's transgressions as well.
Tommy Pham blasts the Brewers with fighting words after White Sox loss
While discussing the plate itself with the media, Pham made it clear he was willing to throw hands if necessary.
"I'll never start anything but I'll be prepared to finish it. There's a reason why I do all kinds of fighting in the offseason, because I'm prepared to f*** somebody up, so you can take it as what it is," Pham said.
He also called Contreras a "tough guy" who was doing some "rah-rah s***" after the play, referring to his glove wag.
At the end of the day, the Brewers will take the victory, drama included. Milwaukee has been involved in two such incidents in the past week, nearly coming to blows against the Boston Red Sox last weekend after Chris Martin took offense to several bunt attempts by the Brewers.
With the win, the undermanned Brewers are now seven games up in the NL Central over the rival Cubs who stole their manager this past winter. Milwaukee traded its ace, is without its closer and has a new manager in Pat Murphy. Yet, it's business as usual for the Brewers.