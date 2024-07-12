Top 20 NBA trade targets for the 2024-25 season
After an initial frenzy, the NBA offseason has settled into its customary July lull. There are still impactful free agents available, but most of the seismic activity has already finished reverberating. However, as free agency cools, the trade market starts to heat up again.
As they say, “the best-laid plans of mice and men often go astray,” and it’s particularly apt this time of the year. Teams strikeout in free agency, or land a big fish, and their carefully conceived plans go out the window. Team building is a 24/7/365 endeavor and without a doubt, organizations have already turned their eyes to the trade market.
It’s impossible to know exactly who is and isn’t available for trade. In theory, every player has a price, but this isn’t a trade value column. These are the 20 best potential trade targets who may find a new home by the end of the 2025 trade deadline.
How we chose the 2024-25 top-20 trade targets
Each player has a quick elevator pitch explaining their ranking. It is followed by a more detailed explanation of their trade target ranking. The rankings are based on player production, positional scarcity, ability to impact winning a title, contract status and age.
20. Marcus Smart, Memphis Grizzlies
Elevator Pitch: Marcus Smart is an awful offensive point guard coming off an injury-riddled season. He will be 30 next season, and if the defense declines, his $20 million salary could quickly be dead weight.
What Marcus Smart brings to the table:
When I was a kid, we played a team that would set up in a two-three zone every time down the court, and in unison, would right foot stomp, then left foot stomp, and then slap the floor with both hands as they yelled, “defense.” It was hilariously cringe, even as an 11-year-old, but that type of cringe-worthy tryhard defense is exactly what Smart brings to a team. He’s incredibly physical at the point of attack, can guard up in size due to his incredible strength, and will execute some Daytime Emmy-worthy flops. He really is the total perimeter defensive package.
Any team in search of a defensive upgrade in the backcourt or a defensive tone-setter could benefit from Smart’s abilities and antics. Unfortunately, Smart is one of the worst offensive point guards in the league, to the point that he isn’t really a point guard. He’s only had a usage rate above 20 percent and shot better than league-average efficiency from the field once in his career. Plus, he’s merely a decent playmaker.
Smart can play point guard in that he can bring the ball up the court and pass it without imminent doom, but any team with playoff aspirations will need a real high-level ball handler to pair with him. In the right situation, Smart can help a great team be better, but he’s just a solid starter at this point due to his offensive limitations.
Who needs Marcus Smart:
Every team would love a Marcus Smart-type player, but the $41.7 million remaining on his contract is far more than most teams want to spend to get a defense first guard. Teams like the Hawks, Bucks, Clippers and Sixers could all be interested in his services. These are teams who want to win now but don’t want or can’t spend draft capital to round out their roster. Instead of sending the Grizzlies picks, they'd just take on his contract. The Bulls could also be interesting with a swap of Nikola Vucevic.
How much it will cost:
The Memphis Grizzlies paid an insane amount to land Smart last summer, and they’ll be lucky to get anything more than a highly protected first-round pick for him. Perimeter defense is not nearly as valuable as interior defense, and Smart is firmly in the decline phase of his career.
Likelihood Marcus Smart gets moved:
The Grizzlies should move Smart if they have a taker. Their core is young and cost-controlled, but they haven’t shown much appetite for large payrolls. They traded Steve Adams at the deadline to cut salary this past season, and he was integral to their team strategy. Smart has so much Grit-and-Grind DNA that it may be hard for them to cut their losses, but if he declines, they’ll have to give up assets to get off the final year of his deal. Chances are the Grizzlies hold onto him into the season and look to move him around the trade deadline. He could always play his way out of trade rumors, but the Grizzlies tend to prioritize financial frugality and internal development.
19. Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards
Elevator Pitch: Kyle Kuzma has shouldered tremendous usage in Washington and largely floundered, and it would be a gamble to believe his offensive efficiency will pop should his role shrink. He has defensive versatility, but defensive versatility is overrated if you’re not that good at defense in the first place. His contract is solid, but there are too many questions over whether he impacts winning.
What Kyle Kuzma brings to the table:
For a contender, Kuzma brings size, defensive versatility and shot creation. However, he’s simply an adequate defender, and his shot creation is generally awful. Last season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points per game but needed a 29.7 percent usage to get there. Of players with a greater than 29 percent usage, he had the second-lowest points per game, the third-lowest true shooting percentage and the fourth-lowest assists per game. No team is acquiring Kuzma to lead their offense, but his shot creation might be a product of circumstances.
The other concern with Kuzma is that even when he was a lower-usage player, he wasn’t a good 3-point shooter. He’s only once been above league average in 3-point efficiency and that was in his rookie season. There’s a chance that two years of hero ball has obscured real 3-point shooting growth, but that’s speculative. He can provide floor spacing through sheer volume of attempts, but his accuracy may leave you wanting.
Kuzma is an excellent regular-season innings eater. He will play a ton, can lead second units adequately, play off of stars, defend multiple positions and is a strong rebounder. He might not actually be good at anything, but he’ll be fine wearing a bunch of different hats. He’s a jack-of-all-trades master-of-none at the power forward spot.
Who needs Kyle Kuzma:
Any team with a hole at power forward could benefit from Kuzma. The Thunder have had a busy offseason, but he’d be a nice addition to their rotation. His ability to dribble, pass and shoot would fit into their current ethos, and his rebounding could help them in certain matchups. The Heat haven’t been able to solve the power forward position since PJ Tucker left, and Kuzma could help ease Jimmy Butler’s creation load in the regular season. The Lakers could probably use an upgrade on Rui Hachimura. Hachimura isn’t particularly good at anything, and Kuzma is likely an upgrade across the board.
How much it will cost:
The Wizards have reportedly asked for two first-round picks for Kuzma, but I highly doubt that’s how much he’ll be moved for. Due to his team-friendly contract, which starts at $23.5 million and descends, Kuzma should fetch a first-round pick.
Likelihood Kyle Kuzma gets moved:
Kuzma almost certainly will be moved, but when remains the question. The Wizards have basically been shopping him from the moment they extended him. The real question is when they’ll drop their asking price. As soon as that happens, he should be on his way out, but they don’t have to rush to do that.
18. Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers
Elevator Pitch: Anfernee Simons can legitimately create on offense, but he's not a game-changer compared to other high-usage guards. His defense is horrible and there’s little chance it’ll ever improve. His contract is solid, but he’s likely an elite sixth man on a contender—one who can’t be trusted in the playoffs because of his defensive limitations.
What Anfernee Simons brings to the table:
Anfernee Simons is one of the most fun players to watch in the league, and when he gets hot, he can burn down the house. There are few players with his off-the-dribble 3-point range, and he showed he can handle an increased playmaking load this season. The combination of incredible unassisted 3-point volume and solid playmaking makes Simons a good offensive player, but an inability to efficiently convert within the arc or generate free throws prevents him from being elite, which is a problem.
Simons is an incredibly talented offensive guard, but his defense is awful. Almost all of the good he does on offense is wiped away by his inability to defend, which is why his offense not being elite is such an issue. In crunch time or the playoffs, teams will attack Simons over and over, limiting his utility to a contender. His best role would be as an elite Sixth Man who closes games depending on the matchup.
Who needs Anfernee Simons:
Any team that is in need of an offensive spark off the bench, or already has an elite defense could make the most of Simons’ skills. The Orlando Magic and Toronto Raptors could use a player like Simons, and his age (25) aligns nicely with the young cores they’ve assembled. The Lakers would also be an interesting situation, but they may view his salary ($25 million) as too much of a hindrance.
How much it will cost:
With where the Trail Blazers are in their rebuild, they’ll likely be willing to take on bad salaries if it gets them more assets. However, Simons’ value is probably around one first-round pick, plus a bit more. The little extra would be either a swap or a heavily protected pick, as his $25 million salary will require some talent to come back. If the matching salary is from an unwanted player, then the Blazers could get two first-round picks.
Likelihood Anfernee Simons gets moved:
The Blazers should look to move Simons as soon as possible. Their backcourt of the future is Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe, and having Simons around to take away reps or as a super expensive and unnecessary sixth man would be a waste. His remaining salary over the next two seasons is $53.5 million. Chances are the Blazers are waiting for an offer that will never come, but moving him sooner will result in a better return than waiting.
17. Deandre Ayton, Portland Trail Blazers
Elevator Pitch: Deandre Ayton is fine, but he’s paid $30-plus million each of the next two seasons. Teams want value out of contracts and in particular centers. His total aversion to generating free throws also backs up the “soft” allegations. The talent is there for something more, but that has been the case for years.
What Deandre Ayton brings to the table:
Deandre Ayton is a league-average starting center. He’s a solid defender, rebounder and screen setter, but he’s too in love with his mid-range jumper for his own good. Ayton’s mid-range game is impressive for a center, but instead of it being a failsafe for offense, he’s all too willing to default to it. The trickle-down effect is an utter inability to generate free throws. There have been 14 seasons in NBA history where a player attempted more than 700 2-pointers and under 100 free throws, and yet Ayton became the 14th member this season.
All the physical traits and shooting touch are there for Ayton to be a far better player than he has shown, but he has never put it all together and went backward in his first season in Portland. He’s owed $34 million this season and $35.5 million, which is top-tier money for a center. Any team that targets Ayton will have to be incredibly confident they can coax his full potential out of him. However, that full potential could be an impact player.
Who needs Deandre Ayton:
There aren’t many teams that need Deandre Ayton, but there are plenty of rebuilding teams, much like the Trail Blazers, that could bet on his talent. The Hornets, reportedly, are enthralled with Mark Williams, but Ayton probably represents a current upgrade and has more potential. The Raptors may also be interested in turning Jakob Poeltl into Ayton.
How much it will cost:
One of the reasons Ayton ranks above Simons is that he’ll likely cost next to nothing to acquire from an asset standpoint. At this point, the Blazers shouldn’t expect anything more than a highly protected first-round pick or multiple seconds for Ayton.
Likelihood Deandre Ayton gets moved:
The chances Ayton gets moved increased precipitously after draft night. The Blazers selected Donovan Clingan in the first round and have Robert Williams III coming off an injury. It’s just not feasible to roster three centers who deserve to play at least 20 minutes a night. The Blazers don’t have to act quickly, but it would benefit their rebuild if they moved Ayton sooner rather than later. Clingan needs the reps and Williams has more trade value if he can stay healthy.
16. Cameron Johnson, Brooklyn Nets
Elevator Pitch: Floor spacing is key to modern offenses, and Cameron Johnson provides that in spades. However, he’s not a particularly good defender, and he can’t shoulder a large usage. His contract is descending, but it’s not a value contract. He’d be a nice piece to round out a contender’s roster, but that’s it.
What Cameron Johnson brings to the table:
Cameron Johnson is one of the better stretch-fours in basketball. Among qualified forwards last season, his 39.1 percent 3-point efficiency was the eighth highest, with a minimum of four 3-point attempts per game. He’s a career 39.2 percent 3-point shooter, and over the past three seasons, he has clocked in at 40.7 percent from three. That level of 3-point shooting will play anywhere and helps overcome the fact that he isn’t a lockdown defender or a skilled rebounder.
There’s an old moniker that you can never have too much shooting, and that’s exactly what Johnson brings to the table. His contract isn’t fantastic, but he’s only owed $68.8 million over the next three seasons, for an average annual value of $22.9 million. With where the salary cap is projected to go, his $23.6 million salary in 2026-27 will only account for 13.8 percent of the cap.
Who needs Cameron Johnson:
Pretty much every team without an entrenched star at power forward could use Johnson’s services. However, the Memphis Grizzlies, San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors are three poor 3-point shooting teams that would benefit tremendously from his floor spacing. The Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers could also use an upgrade at power forward, and once again, you can never have too much shooting.
How much it will cost:
Johnson might end up being a more attractive trade option next summer. His contract is structured in an odd fashion where he’ll make $23.6 million this season, $21.5 million next season, and then $23.6 million in 2026-27. However, it’s always a good idea to add an elite 3-point shooter sooner rather than later. The Nets are entering a rebuild and should be able to ask for at least one first-round pick for his services. They won’t have to rush to move him, but he’s the type of player whose value could decline if he’s on a completely dysfunctional roster, especially due to his lack of shot creation.
Likelihood Cameron Johnson gets moved:
It’s almost a guarantee that Johnson will finish his contract outside of Brooklyn, but he may have to wait a season. The Nets will undoubtedly field offers for him this season, but they may be patient and hope to be blown away—which is what happened with Mikal Bridges, and that worked out quite well for them.
15. Brook Lopez, Milwaukee Bucks
Elevator Pitch: Brook Lopez is still excellent as a rim-protecting, floor-spacing center. His age and contract limit his future value. But if this was just for next year, he’d rank higher. Maybe the Bucks and Grizzlies could do a swap?
What Brook Lopez brings to the table:
Brook Lopez is one of the most valuable players to roster in the league. He’s a drop coverage rim-protecting savant on defense and can credibly space the floor on offense. He also is an excellent rebounder, even if he doesn’t collect many himself. Plus, he can exploit mismatches due to his long-forgotten run as a go-to post-threat back when that was still a thing.
Last season, Lopez was one of two players, along with Chet Holmgren, to average more than two blocks (2.4), four 3-point attempts (4.4) and shoot more than 35 percent from three (36.6 percent). Even when you drop the requirements down to 1.5 blocks, three 3-point attempts and 33.3 percent 3-point shooting, it only expands to six players, which includes the aforementioned Holmgren, Kristaps Porzingis, Joel Embiid, Myles Turner and Scottie Barnes.
The only concern with targeting Lopez is that he is on an expiring contract and is 36. However, for just one season, he’s an absolute game-changer that provides a unique skill set that just about every team could use.
Who needs Brook Lopez:
Virtually every team that doesn’t already have an All-Star caliber center could use Lopez next season. However, due to his age and contract, teams gunning for a title should be the most interested in his services. The Grizzlies would be a fantastic fit for Lopez, but his skill set would also fit nicely next to Bam Adebayo and the Heat. Every team needs floor spacing, and interior defense is just as vital as well. Lopez solves two crucial issues in one gigantic package.
How much it will cost:
Prying Lopez from Milwaukee, who also have their sights set on a title, will not come cheap. Chances are it’ll take a quality starter that can fit into the Bucks rotation and a first-round pick. That’s a lot to give up for an older player who could take a step back suddenly and will only be around for a year, but if he can stave off Father Time one more year, it’ll be worth it.
Likelihood Brook Lopez gets moved:
If Lopez wasn't in trade rumors, he wouldn’t be on this list. While he isn’t Giannis Antetokounmpo, he has been vital to the Bucks’ extended run of contention. However, there is some sense in moving him. The Bucks have few assets or young cost-controlled players to speak of. Turning Lopez into picks and players could help the Bucks over the remainder of Antetokounmpo’s prime, while he shifts toward playing center full-time. Of all the players listed, Lopez is the least likely to get moved, but if he does, for one season, he’d be one of the best available options.
14. Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers
Elevator Pitch: Jerami Grant is similar to Kyle Kuzma, just better and better compensated. The length of his contract and age may scare off some teams, or it could be attractive because of where the cap is headed. He’s not a game-changer but is a solid starter with utility. Still, not many teams want to pay someone $30 million to average 14 points per game.
What Jerami Grant brings to the table:
Grant suffers from Tobias Harris syndrome. He’s a very good player, but his contract makes him a bad value, and that colors the public’s assessment of his ability level. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 20.8 points per game on around league-average efficiency. He’s become an excellent 3-point shooter (40.2 percent the past two seasons) and generates free throws at a strong clip. He’s not a lockdown defender, but he can credibly defend both forward spots.
Any team that trades for Grant won’t ask him to shoulder such a large offensive load, which should boost his efficiency within the arc and help him be a better defender. However, his contract could be a stumbling block. He’s owed $132.4 million over the next four seasons, with a fourth-year player option for $36.4 million when he’ll be 33. That works out to around 20 percent of the salary cap over, which is a lot for a team’s third or fourth option on offense.
Who needs Jerami Grant:
Grant’s contract makes him a unique trade target. He’s good enough to help a contender, but his contract is long enough that a team on the rise could see him as a bridge to contention. While his $36.4 million potential salary in 2027-28 will surely be viewed as a negative, it could also act as a large chunk of salary to land the star that takes a team over the top.
Right now, teams like the Lakers, Clippers, Warriors and Heat could all use Grant, but the Pelicans, depending on what happens with Brandon Ingram, Cavaliers, Grizzlies and Spurs would all make sense.
How much it will cost:
Evaluating Grant’s trade value is tricky. Remember, he’s a good player with tons of team control, but that comes with a ton of guaranteed money and a player option. He’s probably worth two first-round picks depending on the players that are headed back to Portland. He’s a step below an OG Anunoby, but he also doesn’t come with the uncertainty of a looming massive extension.
Likelihood Jerami Grant gets moved:
Grant is going to get moved at some point. He’s a veteran on a rebuilding team who will hurt your lottery odds. The Blazers don’t have to act right away, and his value may improve as salary cap growth outpaces his annual raises. However, he’s almost certainly being shopped right now, and whenever a team makes a suitable offer, he’ll be on his way out.
13. Malcolm Brogdon, Washington Wizards
Elevator Pitch: If you need a dynamite sixth man for one year, Malcom Brogdon is your guy. His injury history and age are red flags, but he could help a contender in the regular season and playoffs.
What Malcolm Brogdon brings to the table:
Teams will do crazy things to boost their offensive efficiency, and Brogdon has a sterling track record. Over the past six seasons, he has averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 assists, and 1.8 turnovers on 39 percent 3-point shooting and 50.4 percent shooting within the arc. Last season, the number of players who averaged more than 15 points, four assists, and fewer than two turnovers on better than 50 percent 2-point efficiency and 35 percent 3-point efficiency came in at six.
Brogdon is an excellent complementary player next to stars and is one of the best sixth men in the league. And unlike many players who project best as a sixth man, Brogdon isn’t a massive defensive liability. He’s no stopper, but he uses his strength and defensive IQ to be a solid team defender. The only concern is his lengthy injury history. Brogdon hasn’t hit 70 games played since his rookie season in 2016-17, and the most he has played since then is 67 as the Celtics Sixth Man.
There’s not much mystery over who Brogdon is as a player, but there is a ton of uncertainty over just how much he’ll be available. He also only has one year left on his deal, but at $22.5 million, he doesn’t carry an onerous cap hit.
Who needs Malcolm Brogdon:
Any team that needs shooting and another steady hand running the show could benefit from acquiring Brogdon. The Orlando Magic would be a perfect fit. They desperately need more shooting, even after acquiring Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and he’s the perfect type of point guard to play off of two ball-dominant wings. The Oklahoma City Thunder might be a dark horse candidate to target him as they lack a true lead ball handler on their second unit, and while the salary math would be difficult, if not impossible, the Denver Nuggets desperately need another ball handler and floor spacer.
How much it will cost:
Brogdon shouldn’t cost much to acquire from an asset standpoint. He’s on an expiring deal and his injury history is long enough that teams aren’t going to kid themselves. He’s worth a highly protected first-round pick or multiple seconds at this point, which is a bargain if the outgoing salary isn’t players you need around.
Likelihood Malcolm Brogdon gets moved:
Brogdon was moved to Washington as part of the Deni Avdija trade, and it’s a guarantee the Wizards are open to moving him. If he isn’t moved this summer, then he’ll be shopped through the trade deadline. The only wrinkle to consider is the Wizards didn’t move Tyus Jones in the final year of his deal at the deadline, and while they’re reportedly in talks with him over a new deal, the Wizards may value having one competent ball handler in town to help their young core develop.
12. Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls
Elevator Pitch: Zach LaVine is coming off a lost season due to injury. He’s owed a ton of money and his on/off plus-minus splits have never been great. However, he can score at a borderline elite level when healthy, and could probably be had for a song. If a team has the financial ability to add him (few do), he could be a great pick-up that just costs you money.
What Zach LaVine brings to the table:
Raise your hand if you want 25 efficient points per game. LaVine’s status as an untouchable is odd considering he has averaged 24.7 points per game over the past six seasons on an effective field goal percentage of 55 percent. It is true he is coming off his worst season since his breakout, averaging 19.5 points per game and playing 25 games due to injury, but he has been relatively durable throughout his career and is still on the right side of 30.
The issue with LaVine is that outside of scoring, which he is elite at, he doesn’t do much. He’s a poor defender and his playmaking limits him to being a secondary option. Warts aside, his perception around the league is largely colored by his absolutely massive contract. He’s owed $137.998 million over the next three seasons and has a $48.9 million player option for 2026-27. For most teams, just for the salary math to work, they’d have to ship out a ton of talent to add LaVine.
Who needs Zach LaVine:
There isn’t a team in the league, save for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Phoenix Suns, that couldn’t slot LaVine in as their starting two-guard. However, shooting guard is a dead position. It’s where players who aren’t good enough to run an offense reside or aren’t good enough at defense to really be called a wing. So while just about every team could use LaVine, no team really needs him. The Lakers and Clippers would be interesting fits, but I think the Heat make the most sense as they could get off Tyler Herro’s deal in any transaction.
How much it will cost:
Based on current reporting, it sounds like the Bulls would part with LaVine in a salary dump, similar to the Bradley Beal trade. His value around the league is so low, that I actually think he’d be a great trade target. Turning unwanted, but shorter-term, salary into LaVine is the right type of buy-low swing to make. If he returns to his previous levels of production, you’re adding an elite three-level scorer for minimal pick capital.
Likelihood Zach LaVine gets moved:
The Bulls and LaVine have been working on a trade for close to a year. He’d be somewhere else if a team had come knocking. I think it’s unlikely he’ll be moved this summer, and instead, teams will wait and see how he looks coming off injury. If he gets back to his old self, he’ll be gone before the deadline. There’s a good chance he’ll be traded around December 15th, when summer free agents can be traded.
11. Wendell Carter Jr., Orlando Magic
Elevator Pitch: If you need a budget starting center, Wendell Carter Jr. is the perfect piece. His contract is great. He’s young. He’s solidly productive. And he provides a well-rounded skill set. He won’t change your life, but if you already have game-changers, he’ll solidify your center rotation for little cost.
What Wendell Carter Jr. brings to the table:
Competent starting level center play. Carter Jr. isn’t a sexy player, but he’s a versatile center who can play in multiple schemes and do it adequately. He’s improved dramatically as a 3-point shooter over the past two seasons, 36.4 percent on 3.5 attempts per game, and might secretly be a stretch big. He has two years and $22.8 million left on his deal, which makes him a fantastic bargain.
Who needs Wendell Carter Jr.:
Every team in need of a center should be making calls for Carter. And his contract is so small you could justifiably use him as your backup. There’s no point listing teams who could use him because it’s damn near the entire league, but the Pelicans should take a long hard look.
How much it will cost:
Carter’s trade value is directly tied to his contract. With the new restrictions in place, having players on below-market deals is going to be incredibly important for team building. The Magic should rightly ask for two first-round picks for him. It’s a lot for an average starting center, but his versatility on the court and the ledger provides tremendous team-building value.
Likelihood Wendell Carter Jr. gets moved:
The Magic probably shouldn’t be shopping Carter, but they just re-signed Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner, and it’s hard to justify having that much money tied up in three centers. He’s a candidate to be moved this summer and at the deadline, or maybe the Magic will wait, roster three quality centers, and move either Wagner or Bitadze later.
10. Michael Porter Jr., Denver Nuggets
Elevator Pitch: Michael Porter Jr. is the suped-up version of Cameron Johnson. Unfortunately, he’s paid like a star and has as red of a medical history as possible. There might be more offensive upside than we know due to where he is in Denver’s pecking order, but teams usually don’t trade for expensive risk.
What Michael Porter Jr. brings to the table:
Porter Jr. is an elite shooter in a 6’10 package. His lighting quick release and massive size make him one of the most unbothered shooters in the league. Over the past four seasons, he has averaged 17.3 points per game on 40.9 percent 3-point shooting and 58.9 percent on twos. This is an elite three-level finisher, but he hasn’t shown the ability to create his own shot.
Due to playing next to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Porter has never been asked to shoulder offensive creation. While it’s possible he could be a secondary creator, he’s very stiff in his lower back, and it’s unlikely he’ll ever be a multi-dribble scorer. His defense is also scattershot, but his size makes up for a lot of sins.
Shooters of this size are always valuable, even if they can’t create their own shot and are average-at-best defenders, but Porter's medical chart is long. He missed his rookie season due to a back injury and then played all of nine games in 2021-22 with another. Back injuries are no joke, and it’s possibly a ticking time bomb that could realistically end his career well before 30. With three years and $114.9 million left on his deal, that’s a lot of risk.
Who needs Michael Porter Jr.:
Teams are always looking for more shooting and wings. Porter checks both boxes and could easily be a 20-point-per-game scorer in a different environment. However, the teams that should be most aggressive in pursuing Porter are rebuilding teams that can give him on-ball reps. There’s a chance he can actually handle some secondary creation, which could make him a star, and if he can’t, he’s just an elite floor spacer and play finisher.
How much it will cost:
Porter isn’t going to come cheap. The Nuggets are still contenders, and they’ll only move him if they add a piece that upgrades their chances. That could be a deal centered around draft capital and movable contracts, or they land veterans that fill multiple holes on their roster. It’ll probably take a deal worth around three first-round picks, but that could be two players and a pick.
Likelihood Michael Porter Jr. gets moved:
The chances Porter Jr. gets moved are low. The Nuggets need his skillset and want to win at the highest level. However, they’ve lost Bruce Brown and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over the past two years due to a financial crunch. Turning Porter’s deal into multiple smaller deals and assets could help them weather the coming financial storm and position them to make future upgrades. It’d be a risky move, but his contract is causing them to shed talent, and they may view it as a sacrifice they have to make.
9. CJ McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans
Elevator Pitch: CJ McCollum resides in a weird space. He’s undoubtedly talented. He’s coming off a great season. And his contract isn’t an albatross in the current climate. Unfortunately, he’s a point guard who isn’t elite, and teams just don’t really trade for slightly below-average shot-creators.
What CJ McCollum brings to the table:
McCollum is an excellent player who just so happens to play the position with the most excellent players. He’s a combo guard capable of running the point, but you cannot build a championship-caliber offense around him. Still, this is a player who has averaged 21.6 points, 4.3 assists and 2.0 turnovers per game on 40.0 percent 3-point shooting over the past nine seasons.
Offensively, McCollum isn’t an issue. His shooting allows him to play off the ball, and he is more than capable of leading an offense for spells. The problem is his defense. McCollum is tiny and is a target whenever he is on the court. His best role would be as the best sixth man in the league, but teams don’t want to pay someone $32 million to come off the bench.
Who needs CJ McCollum:
In all honesty, McCollum is a luxury player. No team really needs the 15th-best point guard, even if he’s a top-30 offensive player. Either he makes a tanking team a little too good, or he’s not good enough to run point for a contender. And his inability to defend, means you need to squeeze every last bit of offense out of him, which means giving him the ball.
How much it will cost:
McCollum shouldn’t cost much to acquire from an asset perspective. The Pelicans would likely just like to get off of his money and have a starting unit that makes more sense together. A low-value first and some expiring salary should be enough for the Pelicans.
Likelihood CJ McCollum gets moved:
This is weird. McCollum is an excellent player, who isn’t on a horrible long-term contract, but I don’t see many teams lining up to trade for him. The Pelicans likely regretted the extension they gave him 17 minutes after the league office approved it. My gut tells me the Pelicans want to move him, but they may have a difficult time finding takers. That isn’t a knock on McCollum as a player, it’s about where he fits into a championship-quality team. He’d be a hot commodity if teams wanted to win 43 games, but the league is designed to punish the middle class.
8. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
Elevator Pitch: KAT is a unique player who would make just about any team better. Unfortunately, he’s paid like someone who can lead a team to a title, and he definitely isn’t that. His status as a tweener defensively is also a concern, and it’d take precise roster construction to get the best of both worlds.
What Karl-Anthony Towns brings to the table:
The self-proclaimed “Greatest shooting big man” certainly understands his skill set. There have been 73 seasons in NBA history where a center has attempted more than three 3-pointers per game and converted them at a greater than 36 percent clip. Karl-Anthony Towns has the most with six, and that doesn’t include the past two seasons when he played power forward.
Deploying Towns at center can unlock a team’s offense. He's the most dangerous stretch-five in the world and is a good enough ball handler to punish closeouts. On top of that, his shooting is so good he can play next to a traditional center. Towns isn't just a 3-point shooter though. He'll rack up free throws and offensive rebounds as well. This is a devastating offensive player, but he isn’t without warts.
The primary reason the Timberwolves acquired Rudy Gobert was to offset Towns' poor defense. For a player with his size and athleticism, it’s baffling how bad of a defender he is, but the shipped has likely sailed on him being a plus on that end. He is also cavalier to a fault as a passer and commits a comical number of offensive fouls. For as great a player as he is, he’ll routinely have the viewer questioning his basketball intelligence.
The kicker for most teams isn’t the player. Talent and production win basketball games, but his contract is utterly massive. He’s owed $220 million over the next four seasons and somehow has a $61.06 million player option for 2027-28. That’s a ton of money for a player who isn’t penciled in every season for All-NBA.
Who needs Karl-Anthony Towns:
Any team with a strong weakside rim protector at power forward could benefit massively from adding Karl-Anthony Towns. It would allow him to play center on defense, while also not being tasked with too much defending, and it would give you all the benefits of his offense from the center position. Even though his contract is massive, he is under team control for a long time, making him a better fit with teams that hope to be contending in a few years. The Grizzlies, Raptors, Magic, Heat, Rockets, Cavaliers, Lakers, Clippers and Thunder would all be interesting basketball fits, but the salary is another story.
How much it will cost:
It should take a massive offer to land Towns, but the Timberwolves have backed themselves into a financial corner. They’re either going to be one of the most expensive teams in history in 2025-26, lose a bunch of talent or sacrifice Towns at the altar of the second apron. They may be forced to salary dump him, but even still, he’ll net multiple first-round picks. However, if they were in a stronger position, they could realistically land four to five first-round picks.
Likelihood Karl-Anthony Towns gets moved:
The chances Towns gets moved over the next two seasons are high, but the Timberwolves may wait to play this season out and see how far this core can get them. If the Wolves start slow, then the likelihood he is moved mid-season increases dramatically. Owners will pay a ton of money to win, but they hate taking losses: “Nothing ruins my day more” than being a first-round exit.
7. Julius Randle, New York Knicks
Elevator Pitch: Julius Randle is the power-forward version of CJ McCollum. He’s a great player and has been highly productive over the past few seasons, but he needs the ball to thrive and isn’t good enough to be a title contender's best offensive player.
What Julius Randle brings to the table:
Julius Randle has been fake traded into oblivion by Knicks fans over the past five seasons, but he keeps trucking along. Since arriving in New York, he has played 330 games and averaged 22.6 points, 4.7 assists and 9.9 rebounds while making two All-NBA teams. Before suffering a dislocated shoulder last season, he had been incredibly durable. His 3-point shot is a bit scattershot, but he can create offense in isolations, which is a rarity in the modern game from a power forward.
His efficiency is only around league average when you factor in his free throw generation, but that’s the cost of a high-usage rate. Unfortunately, his passing is only adequate, which prevents him from being a true No. 1 option. He’s a good rebounder but defensively, he has some limitations. Randle is a great on-ball player who can get you through a regular season, but his complementary skills limit his utility to true contenders.
Who needs Julius Randle:
Teams looking for more offensive creation could benefit greatly from having Randle. He’s a player who doesn’t dramatically alter your odds in a playoff series, but he will boost your regular season win total so you can avoid tough playoff series. Teams focused on making the playoffs and providing their young core experience should target Randle.
How much it will cost:
Randle is on a fair contract (two years, $62.7 million) and is a highly productive player. He’s not an incredible value, but he isn’t anywhere close to a negative asset. Once again, the cost in assets will be highly dependent on what players are involved. Randle, in a pick-based vacuum, is probably worth between two and three first-round picks.
Likelihood Julius Randle gets moved:
The Knicks have no reason to move Randle, but they may believe his skill set is redundant or unnecessary in their chase for the franchise’s first title in 50 years. If they could turn him into more depth or replenish their asset base, they may pounce. If Randle gets moved, it’s very likely he’ll be moved at the deadline, but whoever lands him will see their floor rise substantially.
6. Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans
Elevator Pitch: Ingram is a weird player. He’s uber-talented and provides rare shot creation at the small forward position, but he takes too many inefficient shots and isn’t a consistent defender. In the end, it all adds up to a good, but not-all-that-impactful player. If a team believes they can get him to ramp up his 3-point volume and speed up his process, they could make New Orleans look silly for trading him. However, it’s unlikely the Pelicans never thought of that either.
What Brandon Ingram brings to the table:
There aren’t many small forwards who can do what Ingram does. He possesses excellent shot-creation abilities and is a true three-level scorer. Last season, he was one of 12 small forwards to average more than 20 points per game on 57.5 percent or better true shooting. The scarcity of his skill set makes him valuable, but he isn’t a perfect player.
Ingram is average at best on defense, which matters a lot more for a wing. His shot selection is poor, and he isn’t a high-level passer or quick decision-maker. When he gets the ball, he likes to survey his options, attack a defender, and take a pull-up mid-range jumper. He’s great at that, but that’s basically the worst decision a player can make. He’s good enough that it goes from being a horrendous decision to merely fine, but only Kevin Durant makes that a viable form of offense.
Ingram is also entering the final year of his contract and is reportedly seeking a max contract. Any team that trades for him has to also be comfortable committing a ton of money to him. He’s a good player with a unique skill set, and with some refinement could take a leap, but he’s also not nearly as valuable as his shot creation would suggest due to poor decision-making and defense.
Who needs Brandon Ingram:
Every team in the NBA needs more wings. You could have two MVPs out there, and it still wouldn’t be enough. The fact that Ingram plays the most coveted position and possesses the most coveted skill set makes him an attractive player. The Cavaliers come to mind as a team in need of more talent and shot creation from the wing, and his age aligns nicely with their current core.
How much it will cost:
Because Ingram is on an expiring contract, his value is depressed. He should cost in the vicinity of three first-round picks, but chances are the Pelicans would like a player who can contribute back as well.
Likelihood Brandon Ingram gets moved:
The Pelicans have balked at handing Ingram a massive extension, and are now running out of time to move him or risk losing him for nothing. While it’s fair to question their apprehension in handing him a new deal, the course has been set to move him. He’s likely to be moved this summer, and I doubt he’s still in New Orleans anywhere near the trade deadline.
5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Elevator Pitch: A player of Young’s offensive talent should rank higher, but he’s in the running for the worst defender in the league, and his offensive brand, while effective, appears to be a killer. Young is an exceptional shot-creator, but he has so many weaknesses that you need a very particular roster to make it work at a high level. Young’s strengths and weaknesses demand you build your team around him, which makes him less likely to be viewed as the finishing piece for a contender.
What Trae Young brings to the table:
Elite offense is the most valuable trait a player can possess, and Young is one of the league’s best offensive engines. Over the past five seasons, he has averaged 27.1 points and 9.9 assists per game on slightly above-league-average efficiency. Young’s deep 3-point shooting is his signature trait, but it’s really his playmaking and free-throw generation that carry his offensive profile. There’s a case to be made that he’s one of the five best offensive guards in the league, but unfortunately, offense is only half the game.
Usually, for a player of Young’s offensive quality, their defense is an afterthought. However, Young isn’t just a bad defender, he’s one of the worst defenders in the league. A charitable way to describe his defense is to say, "he’s there," because most of the time it looks like they’re playing four on five.
The total package is still an excellent player, but the Hawks have had to waste elite offenses on miserable defenses. It’s unfair to completely blame Young, but he has been the one constant. He is young enough that you could convince yourself that maybe his defense could improve marginally, but his utter lack of size (6’1) caps his defensive impact.
Who needs Trae Young:
More than half of the league could benefit from Young leading their offense, but the question is who has a defensive structure that can insulate him. The Magic would be an interesting pairing, but they’ve indicated they want to run their offense through Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. The Spurs are a natural fit due to Victor Wembanyama’s incredible defensive abilities, but they reportedly showed lukewarm interest in acquiring Young this offseason. The Miami Heat could be interesting due to their impressive defensive infrastructure and lackluster offenses.
How much it will cost:
Young is owed $137.9 million over the next three years, but that’s not prohibitive for a player of his talents. It’ll take a sizable outflow of talent to fit his salary into a team’s cap sheet, but even after that, he’d command three to four first-round picks. People are down on Young due to the failures of the Hawks over the past few seasons, but we’re not far removed from him leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Likelihood Trae Young gets moved:
The Hawks lucked into the first overall pick in the 2024 draft and could pivot to a rebuild. However, they owe picks to the San Antonio Spurs and it’ll take a massive offer for them to move Young and hit the hard reset button. His name is sure to be in rumors, but it remains unlikely he’ll be moved this season. However, if the Hawks continue to toil away in mediocrity, it may behoove them to take the loss and build for the future.
4. Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers
Elevator Pitch: Jarrett Allen is a top-10 center in the league and is on an excellent contract for the next two seasons. He combines value and production like few others. Centers are usually an afterthought, but Allen is elite at what he does and has blossomed on offense to provide more than the stereotypical rim running.
What Jarrett Allen brings to the table:
The rim-running, rim-protecting archetype of center has become underrated by the general basketball public. Yes, it’s great when centers can switch onto guards, stretch the floor and operate as playmaking hubs, but the meat and potatoes of the job remain screen-setting and walling off the paint. Allen is an elite rim-runner and rim-protector, offers solid mobility to stay with perimeter players and has improved tremendously as a finisher away from the rim and as a passer.
Over the past three seasons, he has averaged 15.6 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game on 64.9 percent shooting. Pairing with Evan Mobley, he has been the backbone of one of the best defenses in the league. And with Mobley injured for large stretches this season, he helped lead the Cavaliers’ charge up the standings.
This is one of the best centers in the league who excels at the most important parts of the job and can do a bit more. One of the biggest appeals to adding Allen is his excellent contract. He’s owed $20 million each of the next two seasons, which makes him the 15th highest-paid center.
Who needs Jarrett Allen:
There are many situations where Allen would represent an upgrade, but teams are generally content with just getting solid production out of the position. He has been linked to the Pelicans and he’d be an excellent addition to a team that currently only has a rookie on their center depth chart. Tom Thibodeau loves 48 minutes of center play, and the Knicks are down a center after losing Isaiah Hartenstein. The Grizzlies drafted Zach Edey, but they've built high-level teams by pairing a traditional center with Jaren Jackson Jr. In each case, his contract would appeal to them as their rosters start to get expensive.
How much it will cost:
Centers are usually the cheapest players to acquire, which helps Jarrett Allen in these rankings. He shouldn’t cost more than three first-round picks in value, but the Cavaliers are likely interested in adding players who can help them now. A trade built around a swap of Brandon Ingram and Allen has been fake traded to death, but it could benefit both sides tremendously.
Likelihood Jarrett Allen gets moved:
The Cavaliers don’t look likely to move Allen this summer unless they receive a can’t-miss offer. They just hired Kenny Atkinson as their head coach, and he helped Allen blossom into a starting-caliber player with the Nets. However, the Cavaliers looked so much better on offense when only one of Mobley or Allen was on the court. Per usual, the front office is blaming the coaching staff for two ill-fitting players having to share the court. Chances are the Mobley and Allen fit will remain awkward, and they’ll explore a trade at the deadline.
3. Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
Elevator Pitch: If you’re a fan of Pokemon, Markkanen is the evolved form of Michael Porter Jr. His combination of size, shooting and mobility is rare, and he has produced exceptional numbers despite never playing with an elite shot-creator. His age means he could be part of a championship core for years to come, and his $18 million salary will allow the best teams in the league to add him without a salary-matching induced exodus of talent.
What Lauri Markkanen brings to the table:
Markkanen has blossomed into one of the best offensive power forwards in the world. Since coming to Utah, he has averaged 24.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game on incredible shooting efficiency. He was one of six qualified players last season to post a true shooting of greater than 63 percent with a usage rate greater than 25 percent. The other five were Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Kristaps Porzingis.
Listed at 7 feet tall, Markkanen also possesses rare size for his offensive capabilities and has played minutes at small forward and center in the past. He’s not a good defensive player, but his combination of size and versatility allows him to fit into different lineup configurations. This is an elite three-level scorer with fantastic size and some positional versatility. He doesn’t offer much on-ball creation, but he’s a lethal play-finisher.
Who needs Lauri Markkanen:
Every team with championship aspirations over the next half-decade should want Markkanen. He’s a legitimate game-changer and pairs perfectly with any elite on-ball creator. He’s only owed $18 million this season, which means he’s much easier to acquire than most high-level players. His defense has never been tested in the playoffs, but seven-footers who can move on the perimeter are almost always solid defenders, even if it can look awkward at times. The Warriors are reportedly interested in him, which makes a lot of sense, but every team with draft assets and aspirations should be calling the Jazz.
How much it will cost:
If Mikal Bridges landed the Nets five first-round picks, then the Jazz shouldn’t settle for anything less. However, the Knicks didn’t send the Nets any interesting young players, and Markkanen is in the final year of his deal. Markkanen is a better player than Bridges, but he has less team control, so they should be viewed as equally valuable.
Likelihood Lauri Markkanen gets moved:
The Jazz are at a crossroads. They’re still clearly rebuilding and only have Markkanen on a sweetheart deal for one more season before they have to re-sign him. This roster still feels years away, and they likely view moving Markkanen as their ticket to the best cache of future draft picks in the league. His value is significantly higher if they move him before the season starts, so hopefully, you read this before he’s traded.
2. Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
Elevator Pitch: Kevin Durant remains one of the best players in the league and has a skill set that can fit into any situation. He’s old and highly compensated, but if you believe you can win the title now, he could be the finishing touch. Granted, that’s what the Suns thought too.
What Kevin Durant brings to the table:
Could I interest you in one of the 15 greatest talents in NBA history who seems invulnerable to the withering winds of time? Durant remains one of the best players in the league. He averaged 27.1 points per game on 52.3/41.3/85.6 percent shooting. His skill set fits into any team, lineup or system, and he instantly raises the stakes to championship or bust.
An underrated part of Durant’s game has been his defense. He has become a strong weakside shot blocker and was a big reason the Suns miraculously finished with the 13th-ranked defense last season. Durant is older (36) and owed a ton of money (two years, $105.8 million), but let’s not kid ourselves. He is still one of the 15 best players in the world—he brings it on both ends and instantly raises the stakes. You want players who bring the championship-or-bust allegations.
Who needs Kevin Durant:
The list of teams that need Durant is not as long as it used to be. A list that was once 30 names long, is now down to just a few. The only teams that should target Durant are teams that believe they can win a title in the next two seasons with Durant.
How much it will cost:
Durant fetched a massive haul for the Nets, but the Suns won’t be so lucky. He’s older and has less team control, and sending back $50 million in matching player salaries will gut most rosters. The Suns will want four first-round picks for Durant, but his value is probably something closer to three when you factor in outgoing players.
Likelihood Kevin Durant gets moved:
The Suns don’t want to move Durant. They’ve been abundantly clear about that. Durant has also suggested he wants to stay, but Durant is notoriously fickle. If the Suns' season goes sideways, they’ll likely look to move Durant. He’s their only ticket to get out of the mess that 26 out of 29 other GMs would want to be in. He won’t be moved this summer, but he could be the belle of the trade deadline yet again.
1. Jimmy Butler, Miami Heat
Elevator Pitch: Jimmy Butler is maybe the best two-way forward in the league. He’s a ball hawk on defense and an absolute grindstone of efficient offense. His age, contract and injury history are all concerns, but if you get to the playoffs with him healthy, you have as good a chance as anyone to make a deep run. His advanced metrics have been better than Durant’s over the past few seasons, he’s younger, and he’s paid less. A looming player option could scare off teams, but Butler has consistently dragged undermanned teams to the Finals. Just imagine what he could do playing next to an offensive superstar.
What Jimmy Butler brings to the table:
Jimmy Butler is talked about like an urban legend, biding his time in the regular season before devouring whole cities in the playoffs. While Butler is exceptional in the playoffs, he’s equally as good in the regular season. The big difference is he shoots more and passes less in the postseason. It leads to more points per game, but the overall impact is similarly elite.
He is coming off a slightly down season, but a down season for Butler is basically anyone else’s career year. It could be age catching up to him, but I’m willing to bet it was just a fluky mid-range shooting season. He only converted 39.1 percent of his shots 10 to 16 feet from the basket but had been at 46.2 percent over the previous three.
The Jimmy Butler experience is not the prettiest, but it is incredibly effective. He generates points with exceptional efficiency through the free throw line and pairs that with a sterling assist-to-turnover ratio. He’s an exceptional defensive playmaker and can lock down the best wing scorers in crunch time. This is a complete player, and the soon-to-be 35-year-old remains one of the best players in the league.
What puts him above Durant are his exceptional advanced metrics over the past three seasons and his contract is slightly more manageable. While he has a $52.4 million player option for 2025-26, he’s only making $48.8 million next season, compared to Durant’s $51.2 million. With how punitive the tax has become, $2.5 million can quickly become $10 million in luxury tax payments. Trading for Butler and extending him into his late 30s is a risk, but there are only a handful of players who can swing a franchise’s title odds as he can, and they rarely become available.
Who needs Jimmy Butler:
Pick a team. They need Jimmy Butler. He’s the type of player you want to go to war with. He can wear out his welcome, but that’s a problem for after the parade. For a player who has never won a title, he’s universally considered a winner, which is no small feat. Teams that want to win a title now should have no hesitation pursuing one of the league’s best players and a proven playoff riser.
How much it will cost:
The cost to acquire Butler shouldn’t be as exorbitant as it usually is for a star. The Heat have a solid young core and should be amenable to all sorts of deals. From a pure draft pick perspective, Butler should cost between three and four first-round picks, as trading for him means handing out a massive new deal or having him on an expiring $51.2 million contract.
Likelihood Jimmy Butler gets moved:
The Heat and Butler’s relationship has deteriorated over the past six months. The public sparring could be insane Pat Riley mind games or the two sides could be ready for a breakup. Chances are the Heat and Butler will show up to camp and see how the season starts. If the Heat start out slow, a trade could happen quickly. I’d wager the chances are 50-50 that he ends the season in Miami. This is a franchise that has competed at the highest level for years and could use a Butler trade to facilitate a retooling.