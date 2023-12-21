Top Colorado incoming recruit could flip to rival program
Colorado was well on its way to having a better offensive line than they had last season. That might change with a top recruit potentially heading to a rival instead.
After verbally committing to the Deion Sanders-led Colorado program earlier in the recruiting cycle, it seems like top offensive lineman prospect Jordan Seaton may be signing his letter of intent elsewhere. As noted by One 3 Sports, the offensive lineman said that Dylan Raiola who is a top quarterback and Nebraska commit has been his most recent social media DM.
There were rumors that the five-star offensive lineman would go somewhere else but nothing substantial was said by the recruit. The offensive lineman was a crucial piece of the recruiting class for the Buffaloes as he would help the team solve their worst issue last season. To be clear, Seaton should be taking as long as he needs to make this big decision.
Still, it will be a huge loss for the program if they are unable to keep him. With it being this late in the recruiting process, it's fair to question whether Sanders can recover from a potential recruiting loss to a rival.
Will Deion Sanders be able to recover if Jordan Seaton flips to Nebraska?
As most recruits firmly commit to other programs, it's hard to see Sanders find another player who can replace Seaton. The offensive lineman is seen as the best lineman in his class. This potential loss becomes a lot worse when you consider this recruit was seen as the best player in Colorado's offensive line class this season by a wide margin.
The rest of the class is shaping up to be extremely similar to the offensive line that the team had last season. It's hard to see a horrible offensive line group improve enough next season to allow Shedeur Sanders (if he returns) enough time in the pocket. It would also be extremely bad for Sanders because the recruit would be going to a rival program.
Although a freshman, Seaton could start on the Cornhuskers since the team is in the midst of a rebuild. The Buffaloes face off against the Cornhuskers next season which could make things even more awkward if Seaton flips.