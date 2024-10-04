Top NFL Draft prospect Travis Hunter has eyes set on one destination
By Austen Bundy
Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter is going to be one of the first players off the board during the first night of the 2025 NFL Draft, that's a foregone conclusion. He is an unreal athlete who is a game-changer at both cornerback and wide receiver. Which team selects Hunter is as good a guess as anyone can make but he's already hinting where he'd like to land.
In a conversation on "Kickin' it With Dee" on Thursday, Hunter said he would love to land with "the [Denver] Broncos, just to stay in Colorado."
Hunter said he's enjoyed his time in Boulder and moving down the road 40 minutes would be ideal "because so many people welcomed [me] with open arms. They showed us love that we would never have gotten in a different spot."
Travis Hunter, Denver Bronco is a lot more realistic than you think
The Broncos currently sit at 2-2 on the year, but has a pretty tough schedule the rest of the season, so a high first-round selection isn't out of the question. The Broncos have to play the likes of the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), Los Angeles Chargers (twice), the Atlanta Falcons, Baltimore Ravens, and New Orleans Saints the rest of the way. Again, not easy.
Rookie quarterback Bo Nix has shown flashes of brilliance, but adding Hunter as a top receiving option might open up a brand new playbook for the Broncos next year. Not to mention, if Hunter plays both sides of the ball like his coach, Deion Sanders, did in the pros, it would be a massive marketing opportunity for the team and the league.
While Hunter would like to play for the Broncos, he is open to playing anywhere, specifically when he's selected first overall.
"I want to be the first pick," Hunter said when asked if there was another team he'd like to play for, h/t Sports Illustrated. "I never dreamed of it until a couple of years ago when I knew I had a chance to become the first pick. That became my main goal, to become the first pick. I don't even care where it's at."
And be the first pick he very well may become, especially if he wins the Heisman Trophy as the first true two-way player since Michigan's Desmond Howard in 1991.
Hunter has logged 561 receiving yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions this season. It feels like he's one pick-six away from blowing the top off the college football world and locking up both the Heisman and No. 1 pick he so covets.