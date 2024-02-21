Top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong gets fans hyped with Cubs-themed haircut
Pete Crow-Armstrong proves he bleeds Chicago Cubs blue with his latest haircut.
As Spring Training begins, it's safe to say that this offseason did not go to plan for the Chicago Cubs. What was once a winter full of great promise, ended in an offseason that landed the Cubs Shota Imanaga, Hector Neris, and Michael Busch. Not awful, but not great.
The Cubs, on paper, look worse than the 83-79 team that they were last season after replacing Marcus Stroman with Imanaga and potentially letting Cody Bellinger walk in free agency.
While things haven't fully gone to plan for the Cubbies, one silver lining is Pete Crow-Armstrong. First, he found a way to impress Cubs fans with his answers about bringing Bellinger back to Chicago. Even if it impacts his playing time, PCA is all-in on bringing Bellinger back home.
Crow-Armstrong found a new way to hype Cubs fans up, this time with a new haircut.
Pete Crow-Armstrong gets fans hyped for his rookie season with electric Cubs-themed haircut
Crow-Armstrong's first taste in the majors didn't go the way he expected it to as he went hitless in 19 plate appearances, but he is, in many ways, the future in Chicago. He's their top prospect and could wind up being their center fielder and leadoff hitter of the future.
PCA is known mostly for his glove, but he's a career .301 hitter in the minors and has showcased some incredible speed. He didn't get to play consistently with the Cubs down the stretch as they were vying for a playoff spot, but he did appear as a pinch runner multiple times, even swiping a couple of bags.
If the Cubs don't bring Bellinger back, there's every reason to believe that he's going to be their Opening Day center fielder barring a horrendous Spring Training. Choosing to let Bellinger go elsewhere would make sense if and only if the Cubs feel like PCA is ready to be a big-time contributor right away. Letting Bellinger go for Mike Tauchman to play center field would be a firable offense for Jed Hoyer.
How he performs remains to be seen, but PCA shows once again that he bleeds Cubbies blue. He wants Bellinger back so the team can win. He wants to get a Cubs-themed haircut to showcase how much he loves the organization. Cubs fans have a lot to be upset about right now, but their top prospect is trying his best to turn those frowns upside down.