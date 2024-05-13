MLB Insider: How Blue Jays trade deadline plans could impact Vladimir Guerrero Jr, more
At 18-22 and 3-7 in their last 10 games, the Toronto Blue Jays are facing a really difficult set of decisions ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
With 17 players scheduled to become free agents in the next two offseasons, the Blue Jays could go in a few different directions.
They could stand pat and try to win with the current group of players. They could buy in an attempt to make the postseason. But selling feels like the most realistic course of action – and it's on the Blue Jays’ front office, led by Mark Shapiro, to figure out how aggressive they’d sell before the July 30 deadline.
Who could the Toronto Blue Jays trade?
The Blue Jays have many intriguing trade candidates, headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. Both players headline the young core that was supposed to lead them long-term and have shown flashes of brilliance. While Guerrero struggled to start the season, he’s hitting .409/.469/.523 with a .992 OPS in the last 14 days. Bichette, meanwhile, has struggled mightily to start the season – he’s hitting a mediocre .203/.258/.294 in 37 games – only a year after hitting a career-best .306/.339/.475 with an .814 OPS, 20 home runs and 73 RBI.
Both Guerrero Jr. and Bichette will surely draw trade interest. But in all likelihood, the Blue Jays will hold onto both in an effort to compete in 2025 before facing the decision whether to extend or trade them.
If Blue Jays won't trade stars, who will they deal?
The most likely path for the Blue Jays, at least as of right now, is trading players on expiring contracts. Among the players on expiring contracts include Yusei Kikuchi, Justin Turner, Kevin Kiermaier and Yimi Garcia, among others.
Kikuchi, 32, figures to draw widespread interest at the trade deadline. In eight starts, he’s posted a 2.64 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 47.2 innings. He’s coming off a season in which he posted a 3.86 ERA in 32 starts and can help any contending team in need of rotation upgrades.
Turner, 39, is signed to a one-year, $13 million contract and is hitting .250/.321/.411 with a .733 OPS and provides veteran leadership. Kiermaier, 34, is one of the game's best defensive outfielders, but is hitting only .224/.278/.299 with a .576 OPS in 26 games this season. Garcia, 33, has a 0.63 ERA in 14 appearances out of the bullpen this year, including two saves.
If the Blue Jays bounce back and are above .500 come July, then the conversation will shift toward them being buyers. But as of right now, they appear headed toward selling – and figure to be one of the most intriguing teams to watch in the coming months.