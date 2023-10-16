Toronto Maple Leafs lines vs Blackhawks: Expected lineups and goalies
The Maple Leafs will welcome 2023 No. 1 overall pick Connor Bedard to Toronto for the first time.
The Toronto Maple Leafs (2-0-0) are preparing for their third game of the season as they host rookie sensation Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks (1-2-0) for the first time this season at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 16.
NHL First Star of the Week Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs will return a mostly unchanged lineup, featuring a new starter in goal for Bedard to face.
Toronto Maple Leafs lines vs Chicago Blackhawks, Oct. 16
Forwards
- Line 1: Tyler Bertuzzi - Auston Matthews - Mitchell Marner
- Line 2: Calle Jarnkrok - John Tavares - William Nylander
- Line 3: Matthew Knies - Fraser Minten - Max Domi
- Line 4:Noah Gregor - David Kampf - Ryan Reaves
**Bold denotes rookie skater**
Defense
- Line 1: Morgan Rielly - T.J. Brodie
- Line 2: Jake McCabe - John Klingberg
- Line 3: Mark Giordano - Timothy Liljegren
Goalies
- Starter: Joseph Woll
- Backup: Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll will make his first start of the season after making the Maple Leafs outright at the expense of the injured Matt Murray. Woll, 25, went 6-1-0 in seven regular games with the Leafs last year and 1-2-0 in the playoffs.
2022 second-round pick Fraser Minten is playing his third-ever game of professional hockey, and will do so alongside wingers Matthew Knies and Max Domi. The 19-year-old has no AHL experience and has made the jump to the NHL fresh off of his third season in the WHL with the Kamloops Blazers.
For the Blackhawks, former Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall (shoulder) is expected to be available after sitting out against the Montreal Canadiens on Oct. 14. He'll assume his regular role on the Blackhawks' first line and top power play unit alongside Bedard.
Former Maple Leafs goaltender Petr Mrazek is expected to make his third start of the season for the Blackhawks against Toronto.
Chicago Blackhawks lines at Toronto Maple Leafs, Oct. 16
Forwards
- Line 1: Taylor Hall - Connor Bedard - Ryan Donato
- Line 2: Lukas Reichel - Tyler Johnson - Taylor Raddysh
- Line 3: Nick Foligno - Jason Dickinson - Corey Perry
- Line 4: Boris Katchouk - Mackenzie Entwistle - Andreas Athanasiou
Defense
- Line 1: Alex Vlasic - Seth Jones
- Line 2: Kevin Korchinski- Connor Murphy
- Line 3: Wyatt Kaiser - Nikita Zaitsev
Goalies
- Starter: Petr Mrazek
- Backup: Arvid Soderblom