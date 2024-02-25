Trae Young injury raises big question: Has he played his last game with Hawks?
The Atlanta Hawks continue to sputter and hold on to the last spot in the Play-In Tournament for now, but things could be about to get much worse as the franchise may have seen the last of Trae Young in an Atlanta uniform.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Hawks will be without Trae Young for the next four weeks after the star guard underwent surgery to repair a "ligament tear in [the] fifth finger of [the] left hand".
At the very least, Young seems to be embracing trade rumors amid a losing season going nowhere fast. With a poor ending to the year likely coming, Atlanta will probably look to move one of Dejounte Murray or Trae Young as the guard combo has quite simply not worked out for the franchise.
Of these two guards, Murray is more likely to get moved but the Hawks could end up trading Young instead if he shows even the smallest public inkling of wanting out this offseason. The star might have some reason to be upset as the squad hasn't had a clear direction for the last couple of years and hasn't gotten out of the first round of the playoffs since the 2020-21 season.
Has Trae Young played his last game for the Hawks after latest injury update?
Even though things could change, it's more likely than not that Young has played his last game for the Hawks -- or that the games at the end of the year upon his return from this injury will be his last. Atlanta is going nowhere fast and Young was mentioned as the next star veteran to request a trade if the franchise didn't make "inroads" last offseason.
While Young might not go on a full PR tour or act out like James Harden did when he requested out multiple times from Philadelphia, the Hawks might be willing to move him since some in the front office are probably not the biggest fans of him and might prefer keeping Murray over Young.
No matter what ends up happening, Trae Young is probably done playing meaningful basketball for the Hawks this season.