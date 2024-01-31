Travis Kelce blasts Justin Tucker with multiple f-bombs after AFC Championship spat
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went on a tirade against Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker, dropping multiple f-bombs in the process.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce had himself a day in the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens, catching 11 balls for 116 yards and a touchdown. As it turns out, Kelce and Patrick Mahomes had some motivation pregame.
Ravens kicker Justin Tucker got in the way of Mahomes and Kelce's pregame routine, purposely preparing in their warmup space. Kelce didn't take kindly to that, kicking Tucker's helmet and supplies away from the end zone. He was still upset on Wednesday 'New Heights' podcast, blasting Tucker in a profanity-laced tirade.
"If you're trying to go onto the other team's designated area, you kind of stay out of their way. You don't interfere with what they have going on. That's the unwritten rule," Kelce said. "If you want to be a f--king d--k about it, you keep your helmet and your football and your f--king kicking tee right where the quarterbacks are warming up. ... Like, if you're not gonna pick that up, I'll happily move that for you."
The Chiefs came out of the gate hot, taking an early lead and never really letting up. Did Tucker's actions provide KC with a little extra fuel? It sure seems so.
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce weren't happy with Ravens kicker Justin Tucker
Mahomes commented on the incident this week as well, suggesting that Tucker tries to get under opposing players' skin. While Tucker is arguably the best kicker in football, this is just another area he can make impact, for better or worse.
“He does, I think to try to get under our skin,” Mahomes said. “I asked him to move his stuff. He got up and moved it, I think, two inches but didn’t move it out of the way. I was gonna let it slide, but Travis got in and moved it for me. And after that, I wasn’t gonna let him put it back down. I have a lot of respect for him as a player, one of the best kickers of all time, probably the best kicker of all time. But at the same time, you’ve got to have respect for each team, and we all share the field, and we try to do that in a respectful way.”
Kelce and Mahomes can talk all the smack they want, as they sent Baltimore packing just one game short of Super Bowl contention. Meanwhile, the Chiefs aim to be the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls since the Patriots in 2004 and 2005.