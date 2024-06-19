Travis Kelce’s reaction to Chiefs Super Bowl ring error hits perfect note
By Kinnu Singh
For one last time, the Kansas City Chiefs celebrated their 2023 as a team. The Chiefs gathered inside the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art on Thursday night to commemorate their 25-22 overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
For the third time in the last five seasons, head coach Andy Reid and Co. received their diamond-encrusted Super Bowl rings from Josten Jewelers. It has become customary for each ring to be larger and gaudier than the prior ring. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers added a unique twist to their Super Bowl LV rings by adding a removable top — a feature that has been copied by each of the three subsequent champions.
Kansas City's latest Super Bowl ring features a 10-carat gold setting and totals 14.8 carats with 505 round diamonds, 19 baguette diamonds, five marquise diamonds, 38 rubies, and one glaring error.
In a typical year, the stories surrounding the Super Bowl ring are related to the ostentatious design, with teams proudly boast about the uniqueness of their ring. The ring is always larger than any ring that came before it. The ring has more diamonds than any of its predecessors. Every diamond on the ring was carefully placed to have a deeper meaning. For example, Kansas City claims the 70 diamonds in the word "champion" pays tribute to the points Kansas City scored in the playoffs — but only if you don't include the Super Bowl.
Travis Kelce responds to Super Bowl ring error with a light jab at Dolphins
The sparkling glory of the Super Bowl LVIII ring was overshadowed by one glaring error. The Chiefs engraved their four postseason victories on the inside of the white gold band. The engraving lists the opponents, their playoff seeding, and the final score. Kansas City's ring accidentally listed the Miami Dolphins as a seventh seed when they were actually the sixth seed.
On the "New Heights" podcast, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce shared his opinion on the error.
"I don't give a s---," Kelce said. "I like it that we didn't give a f--- about what seed Miami was. Yeah, they were seventh. Who cares? They could have put no seeds on the side of them and I would have been fine. I think it makes it more unique, 'Oh yeah, and we really made it more detailed. And oops, we screwed up.' It just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing."
The Chiefs and Dolphins both finished the regular season with an 11-6 record. Kansas City secured the third seed as AFC West division winners, while Miami fell to the sixth seed as a Wild Card team after losing the AFC East to the Buffalo Bills due to tie-breakers. Miami traveled to Arrowhead Stadium on a frigid night, where Kansas City proceeded to wallop the Dolphins, 26-7. The Chiefs went on to defeat the Bills in the Divisional Round before narrowly defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.
Kansas City will attempt to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. If they manage to do so, they'll likely review their work before engraving the rings.