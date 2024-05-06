Travis Kelce revealed a wild effect Taylor Swift relationship has on everyday life
Life is pretty damn good for Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce right now. He's a back-to-back Super Bowl champion and has three rings overall, he just signed a lucrative new contract that makes him the NFL's highest-paid tight end, his podcast New Heights hosted alongside his brother Jason is wildly popular, he's on the fast track to Canton whenever he decides to retire, and he also happens to be in a relationship with arguably the biggest celebrity in the world, Taylor Swift.
But for as good as things are going for Travis Kelce, there are some hardships that us normal people probably have never considered before. On the latest episode of New Heights, the Chiefs tight end peeled back the curtain a bit to reveal at least one major change that his current rise to unprecedented fame alongside his paramour, Swift, has brought about.
Namely, he is no longer a patron of the United States Postal Service.
"The one thing you don't realize, that when somebody posts your house online, that everybody now has your address and people just send stuff to your house," Kelce said (h/t The Spun). "So I literally stopped getting mail to my house. I had to stop. I had to literally tell the post office and everybody to, like, stop bringing stuff to my house"
For as famous as NFL fans often feel that professional football players are, being in a relationship with Taylor Swift is a completely different stratosphere of fame. Kelce is clearly finding that out as having to cut off his mail is just another instance of how his home life has changed.
His brother, Jason, revealed on a podcast appearance with Shaquille O'Neal that the Chiefs tight end had to move houses because fans were essentially camping out or at least posting up outside of Kelce's house. And even after he moved, he still faced some similar issues.
The good news is that, in spite of the changes that this relationship has wrought, it seems like Kelce and Swift are extremely happy right now. They've been seen at numerous different events together since the Super Bowl, have gone on vacations and so on.
But if you're in Kelce's circle and trying to contact him with something important -- you know, like a wedding invite or something of that ilk -- you're going to have to try something other than the mail. Maybe this is how messanger pigeons make their comeback!