Travis Kelce appears on SNL to mock NFL's Taylor Swift obsession
The NFL world has been inextricably linked to international pop star Taylor Swift over the last few weeks... Travis Kelce is having fun with it.
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football, which freed up Travis Kelce's weekend for an impromptu (thoroughly planned and coordinated) trip to New York for a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.
The famous comedy show ran a segment spoofing the football world's newfound obsession with Taylor Swift, who Kelce is not-so-secretly dating. After a funny bit of satire from the show's regulars, a hard cut to Kelce on the main stage was met with rapturous applause.
Swift has been to three of Kelce's last four games, and every week a healthy amount of the broadcast is committed to zoomed-in shots of Swift in the booth chatting with Kelce's parents or cheering with her celebrity cohort.
And, as luck would have it, Swift was also in town to introduce her fried Ice Spice as the SNL musical guest.
And, in more breaking news of the upmost import, Kelce helped Swift out of her car at the SNL afterparty. Good dude.
Travis Kelce spoofs Taylor Swift mania in Saturday Night Live cameo
What a time to be a sports fan who also engages even a little bit with popular culture. Taylor Swift is the most financially successful music artist in America (the world?) and her time-bending 'Eras Tour' is currently in U.S. theaters for what is projected as one of the biggest box office hits of the year.
Yours truly saw a 10:40 PM IMAX screening on opening night to avoid the more, uh, committed crowd. There was still a vocal contigent in the room, but frankly, the film was too loud to hear much of it. As someone who admires but doesn't worship Swift, I must admit... it's a killer show (not convinced about that new album, but Fearless? Folklore? Classics).
Meanwhile, Kelce plays for America's No. 1 football team and the reigning champs. Patrick Mahomes has been the main eyeball magnet for the Chiefs in recent years, but Kelce and his new most ardent supporter are quickly surpassing the greatest QB in modern history on the 'why we're watching' scale.
It's a bit silly, of course, but football is a game. At the end of the day, we're all about having fun, and this is fun. Travis and Taylor both seem like good hangs. Hopefully the positive vibes continue... even if the Philadelphia Eagles' fanbase is feeling a bit betrayed by their hometown hero these days.
But hey, haven't you heard, she might be at Sunday's Eagles vs. Jets game!