Travis Kelce makes surprise pitch for retired Hall-of-Famer to join the Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce -- also known as Taylor Swift's NFL boyfriend in many circles these days -- has never been shy about making an offseason recruiting pitch or speaking up to try and improve the team. But after the Chiefs won back-to-back Super Bowls and are now coming into the 2024 season eyeing a historic 3-peat, he's swinging for the fences with his latest recruiting pitch.
And no, he's not just waiting to ask his brother, now-retired future Hall-of-Famer Jason Kelce, to join the Chiefs the next time the two are at the family barbecue.
Travis Kelce is, however, eyeing another Hall-of-Fame lock who just hung up his cleats and called it a career this offseason: former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. On the latest episode of New Heights with Jason, Kelce wished Donald well on his retirement, but made sure to let him know that the Chiefs would love to have him if he wanted to come to Kansas City and try to win another ring.
"Shoutout to AD. Unbelievable career," Kelce said. "If you want to win one more Super Bowl, we’ll probably have some availability somewhere in December."
Travis Kelce pitches Aaron Donald to join Chiefs instead of retire
Aaron Donald pairing himself with Chris Jones might result in a mass retirement from quarterbacks throughout the NFL.
Of course, there is a lot that's not realistic about what Travis Kelce is pitching for the Chiefs here, despite how truly dynamic and incredible it would be to pair two of the all-time best interior pass-rushers together on the same defensive line.
First and foremost, Donald is not likely to go back on his retirement. The Rams superstar and one-time Super Bowl champ cited simply being "burned out" in terms of his passion for football as a primary reason for why he was walking away from the NFL. So the simple notion of Donald unretiring is a bit far-fetched in itself.
Beyond that, though, in the event that Donald did come back this year from retirement, he would still be under contract with the Rams. Subsequently, he would not be a free agent upon his return to the NFL player pool and would still be on the LA roster. That means the Chiefs would actually have to trade for Donald to acquire him, which would also have to happen before the trade deadline in October or November, not in December as Kelce proposed.
So this might all be a pipe dream, but Kelce is daring to dream about putting two Hall-of-Fame defensive tackles together in Kansas City. And really, who could blame him?