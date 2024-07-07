Travis Kelce's take on Chiefs offensive additions should scare rest of NFL
It’s a franchise that has appeared in four of the past five Super Bowls, and is in position to make a little NFL history in 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs have earned three Lombardi Trophies over that span. Andy Reid’s club is now in position to become the first team to win three consecutive Super Bowls.
General manager Brett Veach dealt with some departures this offseason, but also added some talent—most notably to the club’s receiving corps. As if 31 other NFL teams didn't have enough to worry about when it comes to the reigning champions, the club's All-Pro tight end had some positive thoughts on the Veach’s newest offensive additions.
Travis Kelce likes what he sees when it comes to the club’s newest wide receivers
The most productive pass-catcher in NFL postseason history had plenty of praise for the franchise’s general manager when it came to finding new weapons for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the club’s attack.
“It’s unbelievable that Veach finds ways to bring in,” said 11-year pro Travis Kelce recently to reporters. “Not only guys that have talent that have unbelievable skill sets but are good people.”
The guys that Kelce are referring to are former first-round draft choice Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown and rookie Xavier Worthy. Brown was originally a member of the Ravens and was dealt to the Cardinals in 2023. Worthy was the 28th-overall pick in April’s draft, with Veach swinging a deal with the Bills to move up four spots in the first round to grab the former University of Texas speedster.
“Just being able to get to know them over this offseason,” added Kelce, “it’s just been cool that Hollywood and X are just—they’re down to earth, humble guys and they love coming to work and they love football. When you bring that kind of mentality into a building that has that culture already set, the sky is the limit for those guys. I’m excited that they’re here.”
The Chiefs’ passing attack ranked sixth in the league in 2023, however Mahomes threw a modest 27 TD passes and a career-high 14 interceptions. It goes without saying that both Brown and Worthy have the potential to make this offense dangerous once again in terms of big plays downfield.
It’s going to be fun to watch, unless you’re an opposing defender.