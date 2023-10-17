Trea Turner coyly fires back at Merrill Kelly’s Citizens Bank Park comments
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner had a response to Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Merrill Kelly for downplaying how loud Citizens Bank Park is.
By Scott Rogust
Ahead of Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly may have given the Philadelphia Phillies bulletin board material. Kelly is set to start for the Diamondbacks on Tuesday night and discussed the environment at Citizens Bank Park.
While Kelly did praise the Phillies fanbase for how loud they get during games, Kelly said that it's hard for him to envision Citizens Bank Park getting louder than it was at LoanDepot Park in Miami, Fla., for Team USA's win over Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. Specifically when Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner hit a grand slam for Team USA.
Well, Turner had a response for Kelly.
Prior to Game 2, Kelly's comments were brought to Turner's attention. The shortstop was asked about the atmospheres at the World Baseball Classic and the NLCS in Philadelphia. Turner said Citizens Bank Park is on a different level, saying that the WBC was in a domed stadium. He also told reporters with a smile on his face that Kelly may tell them what the environment was like after Game 2.
You can hear Turner's comments in the video below, courtesy of Dave Uram of KYW Newsradio.
"As far as atmospheres, it's a little more hostile and a little more engaging, and I think he can maybe tell you after tonight what it's like, but I wouldn't put anything past our fans," said Turner. "Our fans have been unbelievable, they've been great."
Trea Turner responds to Merrill Kelly's comments about Citizens Bank Park
Challenge accepted. In fairness, Turner didn't make a demonstrative statement. He made the comments with a smile.
The Diamondbacks got a taste of the Phillies' home-field advantage on Monday night for Game 1 of the NLCS, as they fell 5-3. Arizona starting pitcher Zac Gallen faced the wrath of the Phillies batting order, surrendering a first pitch, leadoff home run to Kyle Schwarber, and a solo homer to Bryce Harper two at-bats later.
In the second inning, Nick Castellanos continued his hot streak by hitting a solo homer to extend Philadelphia's lead to 3-0. That was also Castellano's fifth home run in three postseason games, becoming only the second player to accomplish this feat (Reggie Jackson).
Philadelphia has a significant advantage at home due in part to how passionate and loud the fans are. It's no surprise that the Phillies are 5-0 at home this postseason after Game 1 of the NLCS. The noise level reached as high as 111 decibels on Monday night, which came after Harper's first-inning home run, per FOX 29. The 111 decibels is 10 short of being as loud as a jet taking off.
We'll see if the Phillies faithful will continue to be loud, or if Kelly and the Diamondbacks can bring the noise levels down with a Game 2 win. First pitch takes place at 8:07 p.m. ET and will air on TBS.