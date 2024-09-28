Trevon Diggs gives major props to Malik Nabers for holding his own in first matchup
By Austen Bundy
The Dallas Cowboys may have won their seventh straight game over the rival New York Giants on Thursday but even some players had to give props to the fight put up by the G-Men.
Specifically, Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs had nothing but praise for New York rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers, who Diggs was matched up against most of the night.
"I’m very impressed with him. He’s a great young player," Diggs told NFL Network's Mike Garafolo post-game. "He’s going to be really good in this league. I’m looking forward to all the battles we’re going to have."
Nabers reeled in 12 catches for 115 yards on Thursday Night Football, adding to his record-breaking performances from the first three weeks. Unfortunately, he also sustained a concussion late in the fourth quarter when he attempted to bring in the ball on a critical fourth down, hitting his head hard on the sideline.
It wasn't always respect between Trevon Diggs and Malik Nabers
The two players may be cool now, but that doesn't mean the on-field rivalry will cool down if history is any example.
Prior to the season in now-deleted posts on X, Nabers and Diggs went back and forth in anticipation of their early season matchup. Nothing hateful was said but it was beefy enough to make Thursday's faceoff one of the most anticipated one-on-ones of the 2024 season.
Leading up to Thursday's game Nabers refused to acknowledge the beef with reporters saying, "it is what it is."
It's yet to be seen if the simmering rhetoric will return in late November when these two teams face off again, this time on Diggs' turf in Dallas. But if anything is for certain, fans of both teams are in for an epic duel whenever they do play (as long as Diggs, 26, remains with Dallas and in the league).