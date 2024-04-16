Trevor Bauer's Mexican League debut went about as poorly as possible

What the lineup Bauer faced today did in 2023:



81 OPS+

87 OPS+

58 OPS+

53 OPS+

Played in the KBO, career 59 OPS+

56 OPS+

54 OPS+

.757 OPS in A and AA

119 OPS+ in 28 plate appearances



And he had a 2.00 WHIP, using this outing to prove he should be signed is pretty funny