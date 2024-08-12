Trey Lance did Cowboys a massive favor in preseason opener
The Dallas Cowboys have been at the center of the offseason and early preseason drama. Most of the talk around the Cowboys has been concerned with some of the most vital positions, such as quarterback and wide receiver. It all goes back to the stubbornness of owner Jerry Jones and his son Stephen Jones.
Take former third-overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft in quarterback Trey Lance for an example. The Cowboys didn’t need to trade for Lance, as they weren't concerned with depth or injury to Dak Prescott shortly before the 2023 NFL season. They made the move for potential business reasons.
That is evident with the way Lance has been stuck behind Prescott and Cooper Rush in the depth chart. The way things are looking for Lance, he still has a future, but it won’t be in Dallas.
Lance was brought to the Cowboys as a potential investment down the line. He was traded from the San Francisco 49ers before the 2023 season because of his injury concerns, inconsistency and the rise of Brock Purdy. This was a frustrating time for Lance, but he still maintained hope that he could be a starter in the league.
His hopes could have climbed a little higher in the Cowboys’ first preseason game on Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams. Despite most of the offense struggling significantly, Lance showed good progress as he found connections to his pass-catchers to extend drives.
Lance completed 25-of-41 passes for 188 yards. He was also the team’s leading rusher on the night with 44 yards on six carries. Lance was confident in the pocket and his decision-making was, for the most part, pure.
What to make of Trey Lance's future with the Cowboys
As mentioned earlier, Lance has the potential to have a future in the NFL, but it might not be with the Cowboys. The Cowboys have been persistent in attempting to sign Prescott to a long-term deal (but are taking their time with it) and have Rush as a stable backup. It was always a longshot that Lance would replace Prescott, but Dallas has seen enough of both players to know who they prefer. Going into the 2024 NFL season, there are no signs of Prescott leaving.
Lance’s best opportunity as a starter will be with another team. He’ll have to use the remaining preseason games to show his play-making skills and wait for an opportunity. There will be a team that has a quarterback injury going into the 2024 NFL season, either with their starter or their backup. That team will be Lance’s best chance to live up to the hype of being a top-three pick.