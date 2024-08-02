Turf Monster: Hall-of-Fame game surface isn't close to good enough for Canton
By Kinnu Singh
There is no better tackler in the NFL than the Turf Monster, the dreadful creature that dwells beneath the grass of football fields. Any player that dares tread on its grass is in danger. The Turf Monster can grab the cleats of any player, no matter how big or how fast, and drag them to the ground in an instant.
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans opened the 2024 NFL season at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.
While Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, didn't make his debut, the game still had some fascinating elements. This year, the annual showcase game previewed the redesigned dynamic kickoff, the league's most drastic change to special teams ever, which was meant to increase the number of kick returns.
As excitement for the return of football began to build, the Turf Monster even made an appearance to experience the new kickoff.
Football is back and the Turf Monster is still in his prime
With Houston holding a 10-7 lead with 8:22 remaining in the game, Texans kick returner Steven Sims attempted to become the first player to return a kickoff for a touchdown. The Turf Monster had other plans. Sims didn't even reach the 20-yard line before being pulled to the ground.
The newly kickoff rules didn't produce any electric moments — the longest return came out to the 32-yard line — but there were plenty of mishaps. As teams adjusted to the new rules, the game included special teams penalties and trouble with the wind.
This wasn't the first time Canton has experienced turf issues at the Hall of Fame Game. With the Green Bay Packers set to face the Indianapolis Colts in the 2021 Hall of Fame Game, Packers fans poured into Canton to celebrate the Hall of Fame induction of quarterback Brett Favre. The game, however, never happened. After hours of uncertainty, the NFL announced that the game was cancelled. Paint at midfield and in the end zone had become rubberized, causing a slippery surface that was not safe to play on.