Twins Playoffs Schedule 2023: What channel are the Twins on tonight?
Where can Twins fans watch their team in the playoffs?
Rocco Baldelli and the Minnesota Twins won the AL Central this season and have secured the third overall seed heading into the AL Wild Card round.
This will be the Twins' first playoff appearance since 2020 when the Twins were swept out of the Wild Card series by the Houston Astros. Baldelli and the Twins look to make it past the Wild Card round in their triumphant return to the playoffs.
The Twins have had an impressive lineup all season. They have 12 players hit ten or more home runs this season, a club record. The Twins also had 12 players with 40 or more RBI. They had 15 players record 100 or more total bases—just unreal numbers for the young team. Byron Buxton, Max Kepler, Alex Kirilloff, and Carlos Correa are amongst the Twins' young squad to have outstanding seasons for the club.
Baldelli has been impressed with his team all season. "You can tell a story about every guy on our roster because they've all been productive, good Major League players for us this year,” Baldelli said.
This should be a fun group to watch make a playoff run.
What is the Twins playoff schedule?
On Tuesday, the Twins will play the Toronto Blue Jays at 3:38 p.m. CT at Target Field in Minneapolis. Pablo Lopez is the scheduled starter for game one for the Twins. Sonny Gray will pitch in game two at 3:38 p.m. Wednesday.
If necessary, the Twins will play Game 3 at 3:38 p.m. The pitcher will be determined.
The winner of this series will move on to take on the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park—time to be determined.
Where can fans watch the Twins?
The Wild Card games will be on ESPN. The ALDS games will be on Fox and FS1.
The Wild Card games will be on the EPSN app and Live TV streaming services carrying ESPN. The ALDS games will be on Live TV streaming services. Live TV Streaming services include YouTube TV, SlingTV, FuboTV, and Hulu with Live TV.