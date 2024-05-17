Two Cardinals legends, another fan-favorite among rumored Oli Marmol replacements
By Curt Bishop
As the 2024 season rolls on, the St. Louis Cardinals are still facing some question marks. One of the biggest questions centers around manager Oli Marmol, who is now on the hot seat despite receiving an extension in the spring.
St. Louis is 18-25 and has the third-worst record in the National League while also sitting in last place in the NL Central, eight games out of first.
If Marmol is ultimately let go at any point this year, the Cardinals have options to turn to. Jon Heyman of the New York Post listed Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker and Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina.
3 fan favorites in the running for Cards' managerial job
As Heyman notes, Schumaker is the most likely option of the three. His club option for 2025 was not picked up, so he will likely be available this coming offseason.
However, there is always a chance the Marlins could let him go before the season ends and leave an opening for the Cardinals to replace Marmol.
Both Pujols and Molina are said to be interested in managing. Molina managed Team Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic last spring and Pujols will try his hand at managing this coming winter with Leones del Escogido in the Dominican Republic.
All three candidates were fan favorites during their time in St. Louis and would instantly have the respect of the clubhouse. All of them were on hand when the Cardinals won the World Series in 2006 and again in 2011.
Again, Schumaker is the most likely option. The Cardinals may have to wait until the end of the season, but he was the National League Manager of the Year a season ago with the Marlins after guiding them to their first postseason appearance in a full year since 2003.
If the Marlins keep Schumaker for the rest of the season, Molina could take over as the interim manager until his old Cardinals teammate becomes available. The 10-time All-Star took a role with the organization last offseason that can include him spending time in the team's dugout as a member of the coaching staff.
Regardless of who they choose, it's clear that Marmol won't last much longer if the Cardinals continue to slide. The same can be said for President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak, who even went as far as to say accountability will start with him during a conversation with Tom Ackerman of KMOX.
Either way, change may be coming for St. Louis. The 2024 season already appears to be a lost cause for the 11-time World Series champions, and only with some major changes will they return to contention by 2025.
Schumaker makes the most sense out of the three options, as he has the most experience. But Pujols and Molina would be interesting choices as well. We'll see how the rest of the season plays out and if there will be any changes.