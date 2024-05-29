Ty Lue, Clippers agree to contract extension to ensure HC stays put in LA
By Lior Lampert
The Los Angeles Clippers officially put any speculation regarding head coach Ty Lue leaving the franchise for greener pastures to bed on Wednesday.
ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski disclosed that Lue and the Clippers have agreed to terms on a long-term contract that makes him "one of the NBA's highest-paid coaches."
Lue was entering the final year of his current deal with Los Angeles. Per Wojnarowski, team owner Steve Ballmer and president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank were reportedly "eager to secure" him on a new pact. Now, the two sides will continue their relationship for years to come.
Shams Charania and Law Murray of The Athletic revealed that the contract spans five years and is worth "nearly" $70 million. Lue is now getting paid like one of the premier coaches in the Association, which he has established himself to be.
Lue, 47, has guided the Clippers to four consecutive winning seasons, including three playoff appearances and a trip to the Western Conference Finals in 2021. His 184 regular-season wins trail only Denver Nuggets head coach Michael Malone for most victories since the 2020-21 campaign.
Despite being under contract with the Clippers, Lue has garnered interest from rival teams with coaching vacancies over the past year. Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times noted that the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns were monitoring his situation in the City of Angels. Alas, it was all for not.
"This is where I want to be," Lue stated. "I've loved coaching this team for the past four years, and I'm excited to head into a new era at Intuit Dome. I'm grateful to Steve [Ballmer], Lawrence [Frank] and the entire organization for the opportunity," he added.
After delivering the Cleveland Cavaliers their first-ever championship in franchise history in 2016 as the coach, Lue hopes to do the same for the Clippers. However, the looming free agency status of veteran stars Paul George and James Harden bears watching. The former is seeking a maximum contract, but Los Angeles' front office has seemingly drawn a line in the sand in negotiations.