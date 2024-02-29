Is Tyler Herro playing tonight? Latest injury update for Heat vs. Nuggets
Will the Miami Heat have Tyler Herro at their disposal for tonight's NBA Finals rematch of last season versus the Denver Nuggets?
By Lior Lampert
The Miami Heat travel to Ball Arena tonight to face the MVP frontrunner Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets in the first of two meetings between these teams this season and a rematch of last year’s NBA Finals.
The Heat are a team that has grown stronger as the season progresses in previous years, and they’re doing it again in 2023-24, winning nine of their past 11 games and five in a row.
Miami’s two-way superstar wing, Jimmy Butler, is reminding everyone that “it’s that time” when he elevates his game and locks in.
How the Heat fare against Denver will serve as a measuring stick for their title hopes – this is an opportunity to make a statement against the team that beat them in the championship last season.
However, the Heat have an extensive list of players on their injury report heading into tonight’s contest against the Nuggets, including guard Tyler Herro. Will he be available?
Tyler Herro latest injury update for Heat vs. Nuggets
Herro suffered a left knee hyperextension on Feb. 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans after an awkward fall and has missed Miami’s last two games since, but seemed to be inching towards a return given his latest injury designation, being upgraded to questionable ahead of tonight’s finals rematch. However, later in the afternoon, he was officially ruled out.
The 2021-22 Sixth Man of the Year has downplayed the knee issue, suggesting the Heat could be taking a cautious approach to ensure no setbacks.
In 36 appearances this season, Herro is averaging a career-high 20.8 points per game while making 39.9 percent of his three-pointers, adding 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists.
Sitting at 33-25 and tied for fifth place in a jumbled-up Eastern Conference playoff picture, each game means more than the last for the Heat as they jostle for seeding, making Herro’s status worth monitoring.
Veteran sharpshooter Duncan Robinson has started in Herro’s place the previous two games but will likely shift back to his usual bench role if/when the latter can play.