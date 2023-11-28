Tyler Van Dyke transfer portal rumors: 5 destinations for Miami QB
4. Mississippi State could pair Tyler Van Dyke with Jeff Lebby
Things are moving quickly at Mississippi State. Zach Arnett was ousted after less than a full first season following him replacing the legendary Mike Leach. Now, the Bulldogs are replacing him with former Oklahoma and Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. But the offensive mind doesn't quite have a quarterback.
Will Rogers is another experienced quarterback to already have entered the transfer portal, meaning that Mississippi State doesn't have a passer who threw for 12,000+ yards in his career. For someone like Lebby who runs an iteration of the veer-and-shoot offense, he needs to fill that void in a major way.
Van Dyke could be a perfect fit, though. Lebby's offense is about quick, one-read concepts where guys are schemed open and the QB just needs to make the throw. That is Van Dyke's strength at the position, so this might actually be one of the most natural fits for the former Miami quarterback.
3. UNC might be able to replace Drake Maye with Tyler Van Dyke
An argument could be made that the North Carolina Tar Heels squandered the career of a generational quarterback in Drake Maye. Whether you believe that to be true or not, UNC is almost surely going to be heading into the 2024 season without a sure answer at quarterback as Maye departs for the NFL Draft.
Much like with Lebby at Mississippi State, we've seen that Tar Heels offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, just like Phil Longo before him, indeed makes life easier on the quarterback with quick, easy-ish reads. Granted, Maye's talent elevates the offense, especially with a suspect offensive line, but it's still an offensive scheme where Van Dyke could fit.
With TVD's familiarity playing in the ACC, this could be a comfortable on-field fit for the quarterback and a Power 5 job where he'd almost surely be the immediate starter.