Tyreek Hill contract details, grade: Dolphins reward WR shortly after No. 1 ranking in NFL Top 100
By Scott Rogust
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill had quite the night on Friday. NFL Network revealed the Top 100 players entering the 2024 season, as voted by the players in the league. To the shock of many, neither Patrick Mahomes nor Lamar Jackson earned the No. 1 spot. Instead, it went to Hill, who earned the honor from his colleagues.
Not too long after receiving the No. 1 spot in the NFL Top 100, the Dolphins rewarded Hill.
According to various NFL reporters, the Dolphins and Hill agreed to terms on a restructured contract that will pay him as one of the top wide receivers in the game.
Tyreek Hill earns brand new restructured deal from Dolphins: Contract details, grade
NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport and national NFL reporter Cameron Wolfe broke down the deal. In this restructure, Hill gets $90 million over the next three seasons, with $65 million being guaranteed. In the new four-year total, Hill earns $106.5 million guaranteed.
However, Rapoport notes that this contract doesn't add years. Instead, it will run out through the 2027 season.
This is big money for Hill, who watched Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings reset the wide receiver market. Jefferson signed a four-year, $140 million extension, where he earned $110 million guaranteed. So, with this restructure, Hill gets around the same guaranteed money as Jefferson.
Hill is coming off a gigantic season for the Dolphins, where he led the league with 1,799 receiving yards, 13 receiving touchdowns, and 112.4 receiving yards per game average. Even with how dominant Miami's offense was, the team couldn't make it out of the Wild Card Round, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs.
The Dolphins have placed their faith in quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, after signing him to a four-year. $212.4 million contract extension. Not only did they avoid contract drama with Tagovailoa, but also with Hill, properly compensating him based on how the receiver market shaped out.
Tyreek HIll contract grade: A