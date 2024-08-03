Tyreek Hill posts hilarious message after being named No. 1 player over Patrick Mahomes in NFL Top 100
By Lior Lampert
On Friday, the NFL revealed the top 10 players of 2024, and the results were rather shocking -- to say the least.
Perhaps the most stunning development in the rankings was Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill earning the top spot on the list. He appears to understand the controversy surrounding the choice if his immediate social media reaction is any indication.
"My comments and DMs [are] about to be on fire now," Hill stated on X (formerly known as Twitter).
By the sounds of it, Hill has already braced himself for the public backlash. Regardless, the star wideout seems to be relishing the moment, trolling fans and media pundits online.
Take it up with Hill if you're upset about him getting voted as the No. 1 player in football by his peers. Evidently, he's ready to respond to whatever the skeptics say.
Tyreek Hill posts hilarious message after being named No. 1 player over Patrick Mahomes in NFL Top 100
Many suspected Hill's former running mate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, would be the top-ranked player. After all, he did guide his team to a second consecutive Super Bowl, winning the Big Game MVP twice in the process. Nonetheless, members of the league saw it differently.
Instead, Mahomes was deemed the fourth-best player, giving the Chiefs signal-caller additional bulletin board material.
Hill became the first receiver to get crowned the best player in the NFL Top 100's 14-year existence. After nearly breaking Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson's single-season receiving record in 2023, his counterparts took notice.
This past season, Hill caught 119 passes en route to leading the league in receiving yards (1,799) and touchdowns (13). If not for a late-season ankle injury, he could've expanded on those tallies and pushed Johnson in the record books. Still, naysayers will default to Mahomes over the All-Pro pass-catcher, though that doesn't bother him.