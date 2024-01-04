Tyreek Hill's mansion goes up in flames: Everything to know about traumatic incident
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice on Wednesday after his mansion caught on fire. Here's everything to know so far.
By Mark Powell
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice on Wednesday to the traumatic news that his house had caught on fire. Thankfully, no one in Hill's family was harmed by the house fire.
Hill and the Dolphins were in the midst of preparations for their Week 18 game against the Buffalo Bills, a game which will decide the AFC East. However, game prep dwarfs the real-life consequences Hill is dealing with at the moment.
“It is very difficult for anybody, obviously, to have your home catch on fire, but Tyreek was handling it with as much poise as you can hope,” said Drew Rosenhaus, who represents Hill.
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wished Hill well after Wednesday's practice, expressing concern as well.
"I think that would be difficult for, not just my teammates, but for anyone in general to be going through what Tyreek is going through right now," Tagovailoa said. "I think the main thing is his family is safe. His loved ones are good. He's good as well. I know it's a little cliché to say, but those things like that -- part of the house, some of those things can be replaceable. I'm just glad that a lot of his family members are safe."
Tyreek Hill house fire cause
UPDATE: Tyreek Hill's house fire was reportedly caused by a child playing with matches or a lighter. The fire was completely incidental, of course.
As of Wednesday officials had yet to inform the public as to what cause the fire in Hill's home. Fire Marshal Robert Taylor of the Davie Fire Rescue Department gave ESPN some of the details, saying that firemen were initially unable to enter the home. The crews also "found heavy smoke and fire on the second floor and within the attic area of the home." The initial video of the incident courtesy of 7 News Miami showed much of the smoke coming from the roof of the house.
Many of the bedrooms, as well as a home theatre, were all upstairs and could have been harmed in the fire. Hill was seen circling the house in a walking boot and speaking with authorities on the scene.