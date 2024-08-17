Tyreek Hill says Caleb Williams reminds him of a certain QB after another stellar showing
The Chicago Bears completely changed the future of their organization in the offseason. A few seasons ago, they drafted Justin Fields to be the quarterback of their future. That hasn't worked out in their favor, which led to them having a few top picks in the NFL Draft over the last few seasons. This included the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, which featured a franchise changing quarterback in Caleb Williams.
The Bears opted to trade Fields and draft Williams, changing the future of their franchise. Williams was one of the highest potential draft prospects that we've seen in the 21st century. The hype around him was growing so high that many were beginning to think he was becoming overrated in a sense.
After three preseason games, two of which have featured Williams, he's beginning to look like the star than many envisioned him to be.
Caleb Williams reminds Tyreek Hill of a certain QB
His most recent performance has caught the eyes of many around the league. He didn't post eye-popping numbers, but he did make a few incredible plays.
Williams ended the game 6 of 13 for 75 yards while rushing for a seven-yard score in an incredible scramble drill.
It's plays like this that have caught the eyes of those around the league. One of the people that saw Williams' incredible play and made public comment on it was Miami Dolphins' superstar wideout Tyreek Hill.
Hill has seen and played with some of the best signal callers around the league. He has seen talent that many have only dreamed of being close to.
A tweet like this draws speculation to who Hill might be talking about. The comment section of the post is filled with Patrick Mahomes content, which just adds to the speculation that Hill was talking about his former teammate. Hill and Mahomes spent years together with the Kansas City Chiefs, as both built Hall of Fame resumes together.
You can't ignore the obvious similarities between the two quarterbacks. They're both incredibly mobile athletes that have an impressive ability to improvise and make plays on the fly. This was the main aspect on display from Williams this week and it's clearly the most impressive aspect of Mahomes' game.
Now, Hill didn't confirm who he was talking about, but the writing is on the walls. The public is certain that he is comparing the talented Caleb Williams to the future Hall of Famer in Mahomes.
Mahomes must have heard to murmurs because he instantly one-upped anything that any quarterback has done this year by throwing and completing a behind-the-back pass.