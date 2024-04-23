Tyreek Hill really struggled with Chiefs Super Bowl wins post-Dolphins trade
It was tough for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill to watch the Kansas City Chiefs win the Super Bowl without him.
By Kinnu Singh
When the Kansas City Chiefs traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins, there were concerns about whether Hill could be as productive outside of the Chiefs offense. Hill was expected to see his production dip with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa instead of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The 30-year-old wideout didn't just sustain his production, he had his most prolific seasons with Miami. Hill compiled 3,509 receiving yards, 20 touchdowns, and two first-team All-Pro honors in his two seasons with the Dolphins. After averaging just 1,213 yards per year with Mahomes, Hill has averaged 1,745 yards per year in two seasons with Tagovailoa.
Hill traded in the poor weather of Kansas City for the sunny beaches of Miami, where he signed a four-year, $120 million contract with no state income taxes. His production hasn't dipped, and he's received a larger target share.
Still, there was something Hill had in Kansas City that he hasn't been able to capture in Miami: a Super Bowl championship.
Kansas City hasn't floundered without Hill either. During an appearance on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, Hill was asked about his reaction to Kansas City winning the Super Bowl without him in each of the two seasons since his departure.
The All-Pro wide receiver said it was difficult to watch his former team thrive in its first season without him.
"The first year that they went, me and my wife, we took a trip to Tokyo because it was kind of hard for me," Hill said. "I don't want to look at no game, I don't want to look at nothing. She was like 'Babe, let's just go to Tokyo, let's just get away from it and let's do our thing.'"
It was easier for Hill to watch Kansas City in the Super Bowl this past season. Even though the Chiefs trounced the Dolphins in the AFC Divisional Round, Hill was rooting for his former teammates in Super Bowl LVIII.
"The second year, this year when they won, I watched the whole game," Hill said. "I was like, 'Y'all gotta win this thing.' You feel me? I'm cool now. But the first year it was kind of hard, trying to get over that hump of seeing the guys do their thing out there."
The Chiefs were able to continue thriving without Hill because tight end Travis Kelce was always the focal piece of the offense. Hill made more highlight-worthy plays, but everything still centered around Kelce. With their star tight end beginning to lose a step, the Chiefs offense began to struggle in 2023. Those struggles were exacerbated after general manager Brett Veach whiffed on several wide receivers in the NFL Draft.
Veach is expected to take another swing at the wide receiver position in the 2024 NFL Draft, and he's likely hoping to land another game-changing talent like Hill.