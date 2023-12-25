Tyreek Hill trolls Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes for Christmas struggles against Raiders
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill trolled his former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, as well as QB Patrick Mahomes.
By Mark Powell
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, so Tyreek Hill had a merry holiday. Hill's former team, the Kansas City Chiefs, are in the thick of it.
The Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon, a surprisingly-tight AFC West battle which did well more than live up to its billing. Kansas City's wide receivers, which have failed to live up to expectations all season long, couldn't creative much separation against the Raiders defensive backs. It didn't help matters that Mahomes was loose with the football, turning it over through the air.
Mahomes wasn't only trolled by Jack Jones, who returned one of his interceptions for a touchdown. Hill took to social media to let Chiefs fans know exactly how he is feeling.
Hill does this often, as he believes Kansas City made a mistake in trading him to Miami. Tyreek has thrived with the Dolphins. He's considered arguably the best wideout in football, and the best pure playmaker in the NFL.
Did the Kansas City Chiefs make a mistake trading Tyreek Hill?
The Chiefs received five draft picks for Hill, including a first rounder in 2022. That would have been tough for any front office executive to turn down, especially Brett Veach, who thrives on draft day. Yet, Kansas City has not been able to replace Hill, despite the fact they've won a Super Bowl since.
The Dolphins, meanwhile, have progressed into one of the best teams in the AFC, and regular competition for KC for the AFC crown. The Dolphins lost to the Chiefs just a few weeks ago, but a postseason rematch wouldn't be surprising.
Mahomes hasn't been shy about the development of his receiving corps, or perhaps the lack thereof this season.
"I asked Patrick Mahomes what specifically do you do to try to help your teammates minimize dropped passes," Mahomes told Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. "He said it's about going out before or after every practice, [getting] extra throws from Patrick Mahomes, extra throws from the other quarterbacks, extra catches from the Jugs machine. He said it's all about confidence."
For now, Hill has every right to flaunt his stats in Mahomes and the Chiefs face. There's only so much an all-world QB can do without real targets on the outside.