Is Tyrese Haliburton playing tonight? Latest injury update for Nuggets vs. Pacers
Indiana is looking to beat one of the best teams in the league and will hope to have their star point guard back on the floor.
As the Indiana Pacers fight their way toward having home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs, the status of one of their star is in question for their game against the Nuggets. Tyrese Haliburton has been dealing with a hamstring injury for the last few weeks.
Part of the reason that they have had recent struggles is because they have been missing their best player. The franchise has also been dealing with a lot of new roles after the trade for Pascal Siakam which has had a massive effect on some veterans' status on the squad. The All-Star is listed as questionable for the game against the Nuggets.
Tyrese Hailburton 's injury status against the Nuggets
As noted by Underdog NBA, Tyrese Haliburton will be missing the next three games due to injury management. The All-Star was placed on this list for the next week by head coach Rick Carlisle. According to the franchise, this was not a situation where Hailburton re-injured himself rather this is a part of his injury management recovery program.
Indiana is currently slipping out of the top six in the Eastern Conference without Haliburton but the franchise should be fine once the All-Star gets back. While the franchise should be fine in a couple of weeks, the squad will be big underdogs against Denver. The Nuggets are one of the best teams in the league and are looking like a title contender this season.
Pascal Siakam could be able to give out a masterclass but the recently traded star will need to be on his A-game if he wants to beat Nikola Jokic and company. The squad will most likely fall deep into the play-in as the team is facing the Sixers and Suns in the next two games after their matchup tonight. No matter what happens, it will be up to Siakam and company to make up for Haliburton's likely absence.