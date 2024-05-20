Tyrese Haliburton’s post-game drip adds insult to injury for Knicks
By Curt Bishop
Thirty years ago, the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks battled it out in the Eastern Conference Finals.
During Game 5, a game in which the Pacers won, Reggie Miller did a famous pose mimicking a choke to troll the Knicks and their fans. However, it was New York that got the last laugh in that series, winning Games 6 and 7 to emerge victorious and advance to the NBA Finals.
This year, the two squads met in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, and this time, the Pacers emerged victorious, winning Game 7 on Sunday night to advance to the conference finals for a date with the Boston Celtics.
But the Pacers weren't about to walk away without trolling the Knicks. During his postgame interview, Tyrese Haliburton rocked a sweatshirt that featured Miller doing his choke pose all those years ago.
Tyrese Haliburton trolls Knicks after Game 7 win
Haliburton made sure to make it clear who won the series and added insult to injury for the Knicks and their fans.
The young guard already had a solid game, scoring 26 points against New York and going 10-for-17 from the field. But his biggest moment came after the game.
As the press conference rolled on, Haliburton sat there with his hands clasped, hood up and a big grin on his face, knowing that not only had the Pacers knocked out a heavyweight, but that he was adding fuel to the fire with his sweatshirt and getting some sick pleasure out of it as well.
This also comes after Miller himself had roasted the Knicks on Twitter by telling them to enjoy Cancun.
Indiana won the game by a final score of 130-109 over the Knicks, but the Pacers also won the mind game and Haliburton got a chance to celebrate that part of the victory with his postgame hoodie.
The Celtics are the next test for the underdog Pacers. Boston had the best record in the NBA, so it won't be easy for Indiana. But Haliburton sure turned it on for the series against the Knicks, and you can bet he'll be ready to go against the Celtics, possibly looking for ways to troll the Pacers' next opponent.