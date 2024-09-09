U.S. Open men’s purse and payout: How is prize money distributed?
It has been quite a year for Jannik Sinner, the tennis world No. 1.
He began 2024 with a hard-fought win over ATP world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev in five sets. However, last month the shocking news over his doping case came out, with the 23-year-old Italian having tested for a slight trace of an anabolic steroid two times in March. Sinner was exonerated, however, a cloud of controversy followed the Italian as he entered the run at Flushing Meadows.
However, the young tennis sensation put all that behind him on Sunday with a win in the men’s final of the U.S. Open over Taylor Fritz, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5, solidifying his mental fortitude in the face of difficulty.
Prize Money distribution
Sinner walks away with a paycheck in the amount of $3.6M, with the runner’s up check for $1.8M being handed out to Taylor.
The remaining payout amounts for the tournament include the following:
- Semifinalists receive an even $1 million. That amount can help nurse Frances Tiafoe’s wounds after losing to Fritz on Friday.
- Quarterfinalists receive $530,000
- Those who got to the Round of 16 received $325,000.
- For the Round 32: $215,000
- Round of 64: $140,000 went to each player
- Round of 128 participants received $100,000.
The year of Jannik Sinner
Sinner has dominated the hard court circuit, winning both grand slams on the surface and becoming the fourth different man to do so in the same year since 1988. Additionally, he matches the women’s final winner, Aryna Sabalenka, who intriguingly managed the same feat, the first time that’s happened since 1988 as well.
Understandably, Fritz was disappointed with his runner-up placement. He had hoped to be the first American to win a major title since Andy Roddick won the same tournament in 2003. Roddick—now a regular commentator on the Tennis Channel—was also the last American man to make a slam final, where he lost to Roger Federer at the 2009 Wimbledon tournament, as well as his three other finals appearances.
The partisan crowd—including an animated Taylor Swift—was clearly pulling for the 26-year-old California native.
After congratulating Fritz for his excellent run at the American grand slam—including a captivating all-American semifinal against Tiafoe on Friday—Sinner alluded to the difficulties he faced as he headed into Queens, NY this past fortnight. He also dedicated his win to his aunt.
“The last period of my career was not easy,” he said, according to The Guardian. “I love tennis. But I realize there is a life outside. I want to dedicate this to my aunt. I don’t know how much longer I will have her in my life. She was an important person in my life. I wish everyone the best health but it’s not possible.
“I did pretty well, I guess. We just went day by day. I am very happy, very proud. I would like to thank everyone for being so fair. It was a huge pleasure. An incredible year, so many big wins and starting with Australia. The work never stops, you can always improve. I can’t wait for my continued process.”
U.S. tennis legend, Andre Agassi—who wrote about his own (much more serious, IMO) doping controversy in his autobiography—handed Sinner the winner’s trophy during the post-match ceremony.
With his hard court grand slam dominance, Sinner will retain his position on top of the ATP rankings. He has plenty to be proud of, something that British singing artist and composer, Seal, would agree with. Seal had been sitting in his player’s box and emphatically told him, “I’m proud of you,” as Sinner headed there after his big win.
Taylor Fritz signals a new American excellence
“He was too good,” Fritz said of Sinner during the trophy presentation ceremony, when interviewed by Chris McKendry.
Fritz emotionally talked about “feeling the love” from the partisan crowd and added, “I’m sorry I didn’t get it done this time.”
“You’re gonna get one,” added McKendry.
Sabalenka had also defeated U.S. player, Jessica Pegula in the women’s final. Americans may have to wait longer for a home country winner, but with top players such as Pegula, Fritz, Tiafoe, Tommy Paul and Emma Navarro having made impressive runs into the second week of the U.S. Open, there is certainly plenty of hope that American tennis is in superb shape.
The tennis grand slam season is over. Next up on the calendar is the Asian run of tournaments for both the ATP and WTA. There’s also the very fun team event for men, the Laver Cup coming up next week.