UConn wins March Madness: Best memes, tweets from Huskies national championship
The UConn Huskies are officially crowned national champions for the second straight year. Social media had a lot to say about the big win in Phoenix.
A much-anticipated bout between the top two teams in college basketball had an outcome decided well before the final buzzer. It's UConn and then everyone else.
After leading by six at the half against Zach Edey and Purdue, the Huskies rolled in the waning 20 minutes to secure a 75-60 victory over the Boilermakers. It's their second consecutive national championship and officially cements their status as a "blue blood" joining the ranks of Kentucky, UNC, Duke, and Kansas.
Social media was ablaze for Dan Hurley's team, saluting them on a great performance. The Huskies are a new college basketball dynasty and move into rare air with their sixth national championship in school history.
UConn took command in the second half to secure a 75-60 over Purdue and their second straight national championship
Tristen Newton stepped up in a big way for the Huskies as did Stefon Castle, both men combining for 35 points to go along with Donovan Clingan's 11 and Cam Spencer's 11. The relentless pursuit of the Huskies was enough to contain Edey though the Canada native finished with a game-high 37 points. The rest of the Boilermakers did nothing to help. Braden Smith was the only player outside of Edey to score above ten points, finishing with 12.
For Matt Painter, it's another season of unfulfilled promise for the Boilermakers, whose first appearance in the national championship since 1969 turned out to be a dud.
Meanwhile for Dan Hurley and the Huskies, back-to-back seasons of pure dominance in the national championship against teams that were red-hot during the tournament.
Hurley is not going anywhere anytime soon. It's going to take a complete team and pure resolve in order to beat the Huskies in the tournament, and maybe if Coach Hurley forgets his lucky suit and underwear someone can stop this train. In the meantime, the Big East once again stands alone atop the college basketball world with the UConn Huskies, the champions of 2024.