UConn Women's March Madness Schedule: When do Huskies play next? (updated March 24)
The Huskies blew by the first round of the tournament, so who do they take on next?
Not only was it a victorious first round of the tournament for the No. 3 seed Huskies with their 86-64 win over No. 14 seed Jackson State on Saturday but it was a special day for head coach Geno Auriemma, as it was his 70th birthday.
The Huskies gave Auriemma the gift of a 30th consecutive first-round in the NCAA Tournament.
All-American Paige Bueckers scored 28 points, and freshman Ashlynn Shade scored 26 points, leading the Huskies. We couldn't forget about WNBA-bound Aaliyah Edwards, who was wearing a mask after missing two games with a broken nose and had 20 points and ten rebounds.
What's next for the Huskies
UConn will face No. 6 seed Syracuse next. The Orange beat No. 11 Arizona after a dominant fourth-quarter performance to fight for the win.
This won't be a blow-by game for the Huskies, though; they will need to keep a lookout on Dyaisha Fair, who scored 32 points against Arizona and took over the fourth quarter going on a 13-0 run by herself to help clinch the victory.
The matchup between Fair and Bueckers will be thrilling to watch as Fiar averages 3.6 triples per game and makes 38% of her shots from deep. Then looking at Bueckers is averaging 21.8 points and shoots 42% from beyond the arc.
Coverage for this game will be on ESPN at 6 p.m. ET on March 25, with UConn continuing to guard homecourt advantage at Gampel Pavillion with a Sweet 16 appearance on the line.
Who could they see in the Sweet 16?
If all goes well Monday night for the Huskies, they would be set to take on No. 7 seed Duke, who pulled off the unthinkable 75-63 upset against No. 2 Ohio State.
After higher seeds went 31-1 in the first round of the tournament, Duke pulled off the big upset and advance to their first Sweet 16 since 2018.
The Blue Devils rallied back from being down 16 on the Buckeyes own court.
Potentially, the Huskies could face two teams in the tournament that have rallied and fought their way back to stay in the tournament.