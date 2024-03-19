UConn Women's March Madness schedule: When do Huskies play next?
UConn is one of the handful of inner-circle contenders in Women's March Madness. How is their side of the bracket lined up?
UConn is going dancing for a 35th straight season.
The iconic program has 22 Final Four appearances and a record 11 national titles under current head coach Geno Auriemma.
But this season has not been like years past; the Huskies ended with a 26-5 regular-season record and were undefeated in Big East conference play, going 18-0. While that does seem like an impressive season it's not what the program is used to after having multiple undefeated seasons.
The Huskies won the Big East tournament title, securing themselves an automatic bid to March Madness. But before the conference tournament started, they were already ranked No. 9 in the country.
On Selection Sunday, UConn was named the No. 3 seed in the Regional 3 Portland side of the bracket.
Who does UConn play first?
The Huskies are set to take on No. 14 seed Jackson State at their home court in Storrs, Connecticut on Saturday, March 23 at 1 p.m. ET.
While UConn does have the home-court advantage, Jackson State has a +480 scoring differential and has defeated opponents by 15 points per game.
Looking over at UConn, they are outscoring opponents by 24.5 points per game with a +833 scoring differential overall.
Who else could the Huskies face?
The No. 1 seed in the Regional 3 Portland bracket is USC, which the Huskies could potentially take on in the Elite Eight.
But sooner in the tournament, UConn can face a dangerous Ohio State team in the Sweet Sixteen. The Buckeyes are the region's No. 2 seed.
Other notable teams in the Huskies side of the bracket are No. 4 Virginia Tech, No. 5 Baylor, and No. 6 Syracuse.
UConn players to watch
Junior guard Paige Bueckers and senior forward Aaliyah Edwards have led this Huskies squad.
This season, Bueckers has led the team in scoring with 21.3 points per game, with Edwards right behind her with 17.8 points per game. However, Edwards missed the two final games in the Big East tournament after suffering a broken nose. But it was announced by the team after Selection Sunday that she is expected to return to play for the first round.
Edwards leads the team in rebounds, averaging 9.3 per game.
With this dynamic duo leading the Huskies at full force, we can likely see them make a deep run in March.